How to generate unique PUBG Mobile Lite names for clan and IGN

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the leading names in the battle royale category. The game is played by millions of players to get an amazing BR and survival experience on their smartphones. Gamers with low-end devices can also install and run the title smoothly.

Players love to add unique characters and symbols to their IGNs and clan names to make them stand out from other players. A unique name helps players to get more friends and also a tag of a pro player. This article discusses some easy tips to generate unique names for clan and IGN in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Generate unique PUBG Mobile Lite names for clan and IGN

1) From the inbuilt keyboard

The first tip to generate a unique clan name or IGN in PUBG Mobile Lite is by adding stylish characters from the smartphone's inbuilt keyboard. PUBG Mobile Lite allows many special symbols for players, which can be added to their names or clan names.

To access these special symbols, players can long-press on any of the alphabets letters on their smartphone's keyboard. Upon long-pressing, players can see plenty of special characters. They can directly use these texts in their IGN or clan name.

2) From websites

Use online websites to add special symbols in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Nickfinder)

The second method with which players can generate unique PUBG Mobile Lite names for IGN and clan is from websites. Players can head to online websites that offer services like name generators and cool text generators. These websites also offer other features like special symbols for clan names. It helps players to add these symbols in front of their IGN to show their clan in the lobby.

One great website for this is Nickfinder: It is one of the most recommended websites for players to create special and stylish names for gamers in PUBG Mobile Lite and other games.

Note: To change the name in PUBG Mobile Lite, players must have a rename card. Players can head to the shop section to purchase a rename card with the help of Battle Coins (BC) if they don't currently have one in their inventory.

