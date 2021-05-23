How to get 100% top up bonus in Free Fire (2021)

Diamonds, the premium currency of Free Fire, are vital if users want exclusive in-game items, including bundles, costumes, and other cosmetics. However, they aren’t available for free, and players will have to purchase them using real money.

Apart from the in-game top up center, there are several other means to get diamonds, like top up websites. Games Kharido is one such website that is quite popular amongst Indian users as it provides them with a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

This article is a detailed guide on how the players can get a 100% top up bonus in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

How to get a 100% bonus diamonds in Free Fire using Games Kharido

Games Kharido is a renowed top up website

As stated above, Games Kharido provides players with a 100% bonus on their first buy. Players can follow the given steps to purchase diamonds via the website:

Step 1: Visit Games Kharido’s official webpage. They can click here if they wish to get redirected to it.

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the “Free Fire” option. A pop-up will appear asking them to log in.

Login

Two login methods are available:

Facebook

Player ID

Step 3: After the player is logged in, they have to select the required top-up option and payment method.

Proceed to payment

Step 4: Lastly, they will have to click on the “Proceed to Payment” button. Diamonds will soon be credited to the user's Free Fire account once the transaction is complete.

Price of diamonds in Games Kharido:

The following are the cost of diamonds on the website:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

– 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

– 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

– 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

– 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

– 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

– 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021