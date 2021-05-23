Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai, and Bruno Goes, known as Nobru, are two popular names amongst the Free Fire players worldwide. The latter is also a professional Esports athlete and founded “Fluxo” alongside Cerol.

Amitbhai runs the channel “Desi Gamers” with around 10.1 million subscribers. Meanwhile, Nobru has 12.2 million subscribers.

This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 8395 squad matches and has a win tally of 2287, retaining a win percentage of 27.24%. He has notched 21904 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 4470 games and has bettered his foes in 761, corresponding to a win rate of 17.02%. In these matches, he has 11840 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The content creator has played 3459 solo games and has 286 victories, leading to a win ratio of 8.26%. With 7915 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.49.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has featured in 101 squad games in the current ranked season and has 28 wins, having a win ratio of 27.72%. He has accumulated 317 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.34.

Apart from this, he has played 68 duo matches and has eight first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 11.76%. He has collected precisely 200 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.33.

The YouTuber has also played 43 solo games and has triumphed in four, making his win rate 9.30%. He has bagged 104 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has participated in 10581 squad matches and has come out on top on 2240 occasions, adding up to a win percentage of 21.17%. He has racked up 26291 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Meanwhile, he has won 385 of the 2567 games, maintaining a win rate of 14.99%. In the process, he has 8174 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.75.

The streamer has played 4274 solo matches and has secured 710 victories, translating to a win ratio of 15.02%. He killed a total of 18927 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

Nobru has five squad games to his name and has a single Booyah, equating to a win rate of 20.00%. With a K/D ratio of 6.50, he has 26 frags.

The Esports athlete has played a single solo match as well and has three kills.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Free Fire, but comparing them is pretty tricky as they play in different regions.

Amitbhai has the edge in the squad mode if we look at their numbers, while Nobru has the upper hand in the solo mode. In the duo mode, Nobru has a greater K/D ratio. However, Desi Gamers has a better win rate.

In the current ranked season, Nobru has played only a few solo and squad matches, whereas he is yet to play a duo game; therefore, their stats cannot be compared.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

