How to get 150 Clash of Clans Red Envelopes and Dragon Medals for free?

Supercell has unfolded a new Dragon Festival event featuring time-limited currencies—Clash of Clans Red Envelopes and Dragon Medals. The event marks the celebration of this year's Lunar New Year, whose zodiac sign is Dragon. It also offers various new items, including temporary troops like Firecracker and Azure Dragon, which can be obtained from the event's reward track.

The Dragon Festival event functions similarly to the recent Cookie Medal event released during Christmas. Accordingly, it features a Dragon Pinata in the Home Village that produces Red Envelopes; collecting these items moves you forward in the event's reward track and, in the process, yields Dragon Medals.

Collecting the Clash of Clans Red Envelopes and Dragon Medals is the most crucial part of the Dragon Festival event, as these items are the medium to get exclusive rewards the event offers.

How to claim free Clash of Clans Red Envelopes and Dragon Medals in the Dragon Festival event

Popular content creator @ClashDotNinja, who keeps the COC enthusiasts posted on all the game-related content, has recently released a post on his official X account, offering free Clash of Clans Red Envelopes and Dragon Medals.

Follow the given steps to claim these gifts:

Step 1: Open the X icon on your device and head to the creator's profile.

Step 2: Find the post offering the freebies or click on the media given above.

Step 3: Tap the link featured in the post, which will redirect you to the game.

Step 4: A notification with a "Clain reward" button will pop up. Tap on it, and the amount will be credited to your account.

Note that these links provided by COC content creators that offer freebies can only be used once, and the same goes with this one.

What are the items you can purchase with the Clash of Clans Red Envelopes and Dragon Medals?

As mentioned, the Dragon Festival event has availed many exclusive items, which might take a while to be offered again in the title. So, you should collect these event-exclusive currencies and claim the event's offerings.

The exclusives offered in the Trader Shop are:

1) Frozen Arrow

Frozen Arrow is the fresh Equipment for Archer Queen in Clash of Clans. It's prized at 3100 Dragon Medals and produces a passive ability to slow down the queen's targets.

Slow down: 30%

DPS increase: 35

Slow down duration: 0.75 seconds

2) Dragon Warden skin

The Dragon Festival event has brought a new Legendary skin for Grand Warden called Dragon Warden. You can obtain this skin at the in-game Trader Shop, which costs 4650 Dragon Medals.

