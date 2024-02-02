How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year challenge?

As part of the new February season tasks, the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year challenge has gone live. Supercell has themed this season around the Chinese dragon, hence celebrating the Lunar New Year, whose zodiac sign is Dragon. Also, as suggested by numerous Easter eggs that the developer has been releasing in their social media posts, we can expect the arrival of a time-limited troop called Water Dragon in the title.

The Clash of Clans Lunar New Year challenge tasks players with conquering a village, and if you succeed, you'll be rewarded with 400 exp, 25 Gems, and one Research Potion. However, destroying the base won't be easy, as it features Town Hall 16, fortressed by maxed-out walls.

Things you should know before completing the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year challenge

The base in the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year challenge won't be easy to conquer, especially for those who don't have at least TH14. This is because it features TH16 strongly guarded within maxed-out defenses and layers of walls, making it tougher to reach the center to take it down.

Moreover, many players below the TH14 may not be familiar with the troops availed in the challenge and might not know their best strategic usage.

Below are the army composition offered in the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year challenge:

3x Level 12 Barbarians

4x Level 11 Ballons

9x Level 11 Dragons

1x Level 7 Electro Dragon

2x Level 11 Minions

1x Level 11 Valkyries

1x Level 7 Ice Golem

1x Level 4 Flame Finger

Level 95 Barbarian King

Level 95 Archer Queen

Level 70 Grand Warden

Level 45 Royale Champion

Spells: 1x Rage, 3x Freeze, 2x Invisibility, 7x Bat.

If you successfully three-star the base, you will not only receive the abovementioned rewards but also earn the village's loot: 500,000 Gold, 500,000 Elixir, and 5000 Dark Elixir.

Three star the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year challenge

Drop all seven Bat Spells near the base's Grand Warden statue to keep the three Monolith defenses busy. Follow this by deploying the Electro Dragon near these spells to wipe out the nearby buildings while the Monoliths are busy with Bats spawning from the spells. Next, drop the Freeze Spell on these Monoliths and deploy the Siege machine near the base's Spell Factory.

Wait for the hordes of Bats to wipe out some buildings and, eventually, when they all get eliminated, deploy the Queen near the Air Defenses located at the base's left corner. Back her up with the Grand Warden, Barbarian King, Ice Golem, and all Dragons. Ensure that this procession is kept within the Warden's aura.

Wait for this group of troops to reach the base's bottom section and destroy all the buildings on their way. Next, deploy your Royale Champion at the left corner of the village, which will be prompted to attack the Town Hall. If the Hero's HP runs out, use her ability and drop the Invisible Spell on her while she's attacking the TH. Use the remaining Spells skillfully to save your army from incoming attacks.

These strategies will three-star the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year challenge. However, that's easier said than done, so act patiently and keep trying.

Check out our other guides on Clash of Clans:

Lunar update || January Clan Games || Free Tiger Mountain scenery || Best Grand Warden Hero equipment || 5 Best Streamers