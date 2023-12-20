How to get 300 Sweet Elixir in Clash of Clans for free

Clashmas 2023 requires you to gather Sweet Elixir in Clash of Clans to glide through the progression path to earn rewards. While the Goblin Baker tries to generate plenty of it in its bakery, and you can also grab them from Multiplayer Battles, it may not always be enough to gather all the Cookie Medals you need for the Trader Shop.

However, Supercell provides their COC content creators with plenty of free items for promotions before these events. Many of them hold giveaways with them to help Clashers in the community. Today, this article brings one such creator’s giveaway link to help you get some Sweet Elixir and Cookie Medals to bolster your progression.

A complete guide to grabbing Sweet Elixir in Clash of Clans

@ClashDotNinja is a popular name among the COC content creators who regularly post updates, rumored leaks, and other game-related news. His official X post on December 20, 2023, includes a link that can help you earn 300 Sweet Elixir in Clash of Clans.

Here is a complete guide on how to claim that.

Step 1: Launch X and arrive at his profile.

Step 2: Click on the link in the post (it will launch the game on your phone).

Step 3: When the "Claim Reward" message shows, click "Claim," and the reward will be credited.

Additionally, there's an opportunity to acquire 150 Cookie Medals in Clash of Clans. Other content creators, like @GaladonGaming, have also posted links to help you with the rewards. However, it's important to note that claiming rewards from one creator's link prevents you from receiving rewards from other links.

Why do you need the Sweet Elixir in Clash of Clans?

Gingerbread Bakery will brew more Sweet Elixir in COC (Image via Supercell)

The Cookie Rumble event in Clashmas 2023 has brought plenty of amazing rewards, along with some new troops called C.O.O.K.I.E and Ram Rider. These troops arrive with huge damage-dealing capabilities.

The event follows a similar progression path to the monthly Elixir collection event, and there are plenty of rewards like Ores for Hero Equipment updates, Cookie Medals, and more. Gathering the Sweet Elixir in Clash of Clans will not only help you progress faster but also help you get your hands on the first Epic Hero Equipment (Giant Gaunlet) in the Trader Shop in exchange for those Cookie Medals.

If you find these updates helpful, feel free to check out our article to find different ways to earn these Cookie Medals and more.