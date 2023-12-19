Clash of Clans guide: How to collect the Cookie Medals

After releasing the much-anticipated Clash of Clans TH16 update, Supercell has unraveled the Cookie Rumble as part of the game's December event calendar. Like the recent Mashup Madness event, Cookie Crumble features a Gingerbread Bakery in the Village Base that generates Sweet Elixir. Collecting this elixir moves you forward in the event's reward track, yielding Cookie Medals.

Cookie Medals is an event-limited item that can be used to purchase various exclusives at the trader shop. Therefore, if you wish to make the most of the ongoing Clash of Clans event, Cookie Medals are a much-needed material.

How to collect Cookie Medals in the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event

Collecting the Cookie Medals in the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event is an imperative task that requires gathering Sweet Elixirs. Hence, you can perform multiplayer battles and loot the elixirs from the enemy's base, which will push you forward in the event reward track, yielding the medals.

You can also purchase the Event Pass to get extra Cookie Medals in the track. By doing so and completing the event's reward track, you'll collect over 8,100 Cookie Medals. Additionally, if you keep farming more Sweet Elixirs after finishing the track, you'll be rewarded with bonus medals.

Here are a few steps you must follow to collect Cookie Medals:

Step 1: Head to your Gingerbread Bakery

Head to your Gingerbread Bakery Step 2: Click on "Cookie Rumble"

Click on "Cookie Rumble" Step 3: Follow the reward track and tap on the "Claim" button to earn your rewards

After completing a substantial amount of the Sweet Elixirs, you can go through these steps, claim your Cookie Medals, and use these medals to purchase exclusive items at the trader shop.

The Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event's reward track

Given below are the rewards the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble reward track will yield upon collecting an appropriate amount of the Sweet Elixirs:

Sweet Elixir collection: 150, Free Reward: 100 Cookie Medals, Event Pass Reward: 20 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 300, Free reward: 15% Training Boost, Event Pass reward: 500 Cookie Medals Sweet Elixir collection: 600, Free reward: 1000 Shiny Ore, Event Pass reward: 20 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 1000, Free reward: Ram Rider, Event Pass reward: 1050 Cookie Medals Sweet Elixir collection: 1500, Free reward: 150 Cookie Medals, Event Pass reward: 30 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 2000, Free reward: 30% Training Boost, Event Pass reward: 500 Cookie Medals Sweet Elixir collection: 2500, Free reward: 1200 Shiny Ore, Event Pass reward: Sweet Elixir collection: 3000, Free reward: C.O.O.K.I.E, Event Pass reward: 1050 Cookie Medals Sweet Elixir collection: 3500, Free reward: 350 Cookie Medals, Event Pass reward: 40 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 4000, Free reward: 30 Glowy Ore, Event Pass reward: 500 Cookie Medals Sweet Elixir collection: 4750, Free reward: 1300 Shiny Ore, Event Pass reward: 40 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 5500, Free reward: Bag of Frostmites Spell, Event Pass reward: 10 Starry Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 6250, Free reward: 400 Cookie Medals, Event Pass reward: 60 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 7000, Free reward: 30 Glowy Ore, Event Pass reward: 1 Jingle Bell deco Sweet Elixir collection: 7750, Free reward: 1500 Shiny Ore, Event Pass reward: 60 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 8500, Free reward: 100 Glowy Ore, Event Pass reward: 15 Starry Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 9250, Free reward: 450 Cookie Medals, Event Pass reward: 70 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 10000, Free reward: 45 Glowy Ore, Event Pass reward: 600 Cookie Medals Sweet Elixir collection: 11000, Free reward: 500 Cookie Medals, Event Pass reward: 70 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 12000, Free reward: 150 Glowy Ore, Event Pass reward: 20 Starry Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 13000, Free reward: 550 Cookie Medals, Event Pass reward: 80 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 14000, Free reward: 45 Glowy Ore, Event Pass reward: 800 Cookie Medals Sweet Elixir collection: 15000, Free reward: 600 Cookie Medals, Event Pass reward: 80 Glowy Ore Sweet Elixir collection: 16000, Free reward: Gingerbread Bakery deco, Event Pass reward: 35 Starry Ore

These are the offerings of the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event in its reward track. Collect more Sweet Elixirs and complete the track to gain Cookie Medals to purchase legendary King skin, Giant Gauntlet, and many more items at the trader shop.