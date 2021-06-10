How to get a 50% discount on Free Fire's Safari Riot Incubator today

Free Fire includes various cosmetic items, and there are several methods that players can use to obtain them. The Incubator is one such means that can be utilized. Today, the developers have announced that there will be a 50% discount on the Incubator. The post about it reads the following:

Survivors! The Incubator is having a 50% discount on all spins all day today! Stand a chance to collect the Safari Riot bundles when you collect enough blueprints and evolution stones! Which bundle do you want the most? Tell us in the comments section below!

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can avail the discount on the Incubator today.

All you need to know about the 50% discount on Free Fire’s Safari Riot Incubator

The 50% discount on the Safari Incubator is only valid for today. It is the perfect opportunity for players to cash in their diamonds if they desire to obtain the exclusive bundles.

To redeem the bundles, users must exchange Blueprint: Safari Riot and the Evolution Stone. Both can be earned by players via spins. After the discount, each spin in the Incubator would cost 20 diamonds, whereas five spins are priced at 90 diamonds.

Number of tokens that players need

Here is the exact number of tokens that players require to redeem them:

1) Gators Papercut bundle: 3 Blueprint: Safari Riot and 7 Evolution Stones

2) Zebra Papercut bundle: 2 Blueprint: Safari Riot and 5 Evolution Stones

3) Tiger Papercut bundle: 2 Blueprint: Safari Riot and 4 Evolution Stones

4) Grizzly Papercut bundle: 1 Blueprint: Safari Riot and 3 Evolution Stones

The following is a guide on how users can access the Incubator in Free Fire

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, players should tap on the “Luck Royale” button.

Tap on the Luck Royale option

Step 2: Next, they must click the “Incubator” option:

Click the "Incubator" option

Step 3: Users can lastly choose the required spin they'd like to make.

To redeem the bundles, they must tap the “Enter” button as shown in the image below:

Tap the "Enter" button

