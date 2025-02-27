How to get 85+ free pulls in Infinity Nikki 1.3

Infinity Nikki 1.3 has just been released globally across all servers, with a lot of fresh content added to the game. Apart from the new quests and events, there are new banners and 5-star outfits to be obtained as well. This makes farming and collecting Diamonds essential, as Diamonds are the in-game currency necessary for the Infinity Nikki banners.

Fortunately, a new patch always means plenty of sources to gather Diamonds. Apart from exploration, limited-time events and permanent gameplay content also reward players with several Diamonds. Read on to find out exactly how many pulls you can get in Infinity Nikki 1.3.

Infinity Nikki: Total available Diamond and pull count for version 1.3

Free-to-play players can get a lot of pulls from Infinity Nikki 1.3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Taking into account the various events and other standard content in Infinity Nikki 1.3, we can easily count the total number of Diamonds and pulls that can be obtained in this patch, both for free-to-play as well as paying players. Limited events in the current version include The Queen's Lament, Bullquet Care Day, and the In Search of Lost Dreams event, while permanent content comprises Mira Crown and the monthly store reset.

Infinity Nikki 1.3 lasts from February 25, 2025, to March 25, 2025, and the following are the total number of pulls that players can get in this patch:

Daily Wishes : 2700 Diamonds

: 2700 Diamonds New limited-time events : 4300 Diamonds

: 4300 Diamonds Update maintenance compensation : 500 Diamonds

: 500 Diamonds Monthly store reset : 600 Diamonds

: 600 Diamonds Mira Crown contest: 1800 Diamonds

Based on the above list, free-to-play players can get a total of 10,260 Diamonds in version 1.3, which is equivalent to 85 pulls. Players looking to get the new Resonance outfits, Timeless Melody (5-Star) and Spectral Mist (4-Star), will find these free pulls especially helpful.

Additionally, players who purchase the Mira Journey Distant Anthem (battle pass) and Monthly Gifts can get even more Diamonds. Here are the total number of Diamonds (and pulls) that can be obtained with these monthly subscriptions:

Mira Journey Distant Anthem : 12,220 Diamonds (equivalent to 101 pulls)

: 12,220 Diamonds (equivalent to 101 pulls) Monthly Gifts : 12,960 Diamonds (equivalent to 108 pulls)

: 12,960 Diamonds (equivalent to 108 pulls) Distant Anthem + Monthly Gifts: 14,960 Diamonds (equivalent to 124 pulls)

So while Infinity Nikki 1.3 does not add any new maps or main story quests, the total number of Diamonds you can get from this patch is still comparatively high.

