How to get 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card in FC Mobile for free? 

Following the update, EA Sports introduced the 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card in FC Mobile for free. The Centurions card of the Sevilla defender celebrates his legendary career for Real Madrid, PSG, Spain, and his current club. The introduction of the card has already created a great deal of buzz among millions of his followers.

The new update is 256.5 MB on Android and 226.5 MB on iOS devices. The update will help you get a chance to obtain the 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card.

What are the various steps to get 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card in FC Mobile for free?

Snippet showing EA Sports giving away Sergio Ramos card to FC Mobile players (Image via EA Sports)

You can easily get the 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card in FC Mobile by following simple steps. Here's a look at the steps that both existing and new users can follow to get the free Ramos card:

For new users:

Step 1: Download FC Mobile.

Download FC Mobile. Step 2: Complete the entire tutorial including Kickoff.

Complete the entire tutorial including Kickoff. Step 3 : Restart the title.

: Restart the title. Step 4: Click on the prompted message.

Click on the prompted message. Step 5: Collect the 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card.

For existing users:

Step 1 : Update the title and log in.

: Update the title and log in. Step 2 : Click on the displayed message.

: Click on the displayed message. Step 3: Collect the 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card.

While you can collect the 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card in FC Mobile for free, you will get 1250 gems.

91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card best stats in FC Mobile

91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Like the 97 Centurions card, Sergio Ramos' 91 Centurions card has great stats. Here's a look at the stats:

Aggression: 98

98 Jumping: 97

97 Physical : 95

: 95 Awareness: 95

95 Defending : 94

: 94 Marking: 93

93 Standing Tackle: 93

93 Sliding Tackle: 92

92 Reactions: 91

91 Skill move: Heel chop

Heel chop Traits: Pro - Power Header, Con - Injury Prone

The card also has a high Attacking coupled with a medium Defensive work rate, making the player a versatile defender who can attack during set pieces.

You can directly include the 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card in FC Mobile in your main lineup. It will likely help them rank up faster in Division Rivals matches.

All available Sergio Ramos cards in FC Mobile

Besides the 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card, four card variants of the veteran defender are available in FC Mobile. Here's an overview of all the available other cards of the former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos:

83 CM Base card

85 CM Founders card

88 CB Captains card

97 CB Centurions card

Since all the card variants of Sergio Ramos mentioned above are currently selling for high prices in the in-game Market, the free 91 Centurions Sergio Ramos card can be a great alternative.