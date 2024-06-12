How to get 94 OVR Sunil Chhetri End of an Era card in FC Mobile

EA Sports has launched a special 94 OVR Sunil Chhetri End of an Era card in FC Mobile. Following India's FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6, 2024, the legendary Indian football player announced his retirement from international competitions. This card is a modest remembrance of his incredible career. With an incredible 94 goals during his 19 years wearing the Indian uniform, Chhetri ranks fourth all-time in international men's football goal-scoring.

So far, the Bengaluru FC player has had three card versions in FC Mobile - 66 OVR Base Card, 75 OVR Welcome Card, and 86 OVR National Valour Card. This End of an Era card marks his fourth and highest-rated item version in this year's game.

Unlike the PC version of EA FC 24, where Chhetri's End of an Era card is available through a Squad Building Challenge (SBC), in FC Mobile, this coveted card can only be obtained through a special ISL Pack.

94 OVR Sunil Chhetri End of an Era card: Step-by-step guide to acquire it

FC Mobile ISL Pack (Image via EA Sports)

The process to acquire this rare item is straightforward but time-sensitive. Here's a detailed guide on getting this prestigious card and honoring one of India's greatest footballing legends:

Open the Game: Start by launching FC Mobile on your device. Ensure that you are connected to the internet and logged into your account.

Navigate to the Store: Once you are in the game, head to the FC Mobile Store . This can typically be found on the main menu or through the in-game navigation.

Go to the Top Events Segment: In the store, locate the Top Events segment under the Recommended section. This is where special packs and limited-time offers are usually displayed.

Find the ISL Pack: Look for the ISL Pack within the Top Events segment. This pack is specifically designed for the Indian Super League and contains various ISL players.

Purchase the ISL Pack: The ISL Pack can be purchased using either 2000 gems or 200 FC Points . Ensure you have sufficient currency to make the purchase. If needed, you can acquire more gems or FC Points through in-game purchases.

Open the ISL Pack: Once purchased, open the ISL Pack. The pack guarantees 10 random ISL players and includes the 94 OVR Sunil Chhetri End of an Era card as a confirmed bonus.

For fans of FC Mobile, especially Indians, obtaining this exclusive card can be a matter of pride.

The 94 OVR Sunil Chhetri End of an Era card is extremely rare and can be availed only through the ISL Pack in FC Mobile

94 OVR Sunil Chhetri End of an Era card attributes (Image via EA Sports)

Since the ISL Pack can only be bought and opened once per account, players should be aware that the 94 OVR Sunil Chhetri End of an Era card is much more valuable and exclusive.

Players must act quickly to take advantage of this limited-time offer to avoid missing out on this exceptional chance. The fact that the card cannot be obtained through any exchange program or found on the FC Mobile market serves as a testament to its rarity.

Owning this unique 94 OVR Sunil Chhetri End of an Era card is a fantastic opportunity for supporters to honor a player who has had a huge impact on Indian football.

Make sure to follow the steps outlined above to add this legendary card to your collection and pay tribute to one of football’s greats.