EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC, celebrating the career and accomplishments of this legendary Indian striker as he brings an end to his career as a footballer. Chhetri is renowned for being among the highest goalscorers in international football, and his accolades have helped boost this sport's popularity in his nation.

Being a national hero of the highest order, it comes as no surprise that the release of the EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC has pleased Indian gamers. They can now get their hands on a 96-rated version of this superstar with a five-star weak foot. He also has four-star skill moves, as well as some of the most desirable PlayStyles in FC 24.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC

Chhetri has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Iker Muniain End of an Era challenge, the EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC requires you to submit just one team. This makes the inclusion extremely affordable and accessible, as fodder is easy to obtain currently because of the state of the game's transfer market.

These are the specific requirements you have to meet to complete the SB and unlock Chhetri's amazing 96-rated striker card:

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in the starting eleven: 11

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Season or Team of the Week players, which makes it even easier to complete. With the ongoing Ultimate TOTS promo ending soon and the Path to Glory promo beginning, TOTS players might become rare and hard to obtain, which would make SBCs requiring these cards harder to complete.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC

The price of fodder players is currently really low due to the large number of packs being opened in Ultimate Team's store. These are some of the cheapest items you can purchase during the ongoing Ultimate TOTS event to complete the EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Heung Min Son: 87

Julian Brandt: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Alvaro Morata: 83

Claudia Pina: 83

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC is around 67,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for a card of this caliber.

