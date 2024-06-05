EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team to celebrate the storied career of the Spanish maestro. The midfielder has received a 94-rated item with some impressive stats, attributes, and PlayStyles, boosting his abilities on the virtual pitch and making him viable in the current meta of the game.

EA Sports has released several End of an Era SBCs during the final week of the Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team, paying tribute to legendary players who are bringing an end to a specific chapter of their careers. The EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC is the latest such inclusion, with the card now up for grabs via a cheap and affordable SBC.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC

Unlike the recently released Marco Reus End of an Era SBC, which required several high-rated segments to be unlocked, the EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC card just requires a single squad to be obtained in Ultimate Team. This makes it much more accessible to the masses, which should make this a popular choice for gamers looking to upgrade their midfield.

Muniain has impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the solitary segment of the SBC:

Players from Spain: Minimum one in your starting 11

Any Team of the Season or Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the starting squad: 11

While the requirement of a Team of the Season or Team of the Week player should make the SBC more expensive than anticipated, gamers can easily get untradeable versions of these cards via various SBCs, objectives, and rewards.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC

The price of fodder players is currently really low in the Ultimate Team transfer market due to the number of packs being opened during the ongoing Ultimate Team of the Season promo. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Iker Muniain End of an Era SBC from scratch efficiently:

Kieran Trippier: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Ruben Neves: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 65,000 coins

This is a very reasonable price for a 94-rated item with the Incisive Pass+, Quickstep+, and First Touch+ PlayStyles.

