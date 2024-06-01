EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the new EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team, celebrating the legendary career of the Borussia Dortmund superstar as he plays his final game for the club in the Champions League Final. The German maestro has been a fan-favorite in the real world and the virtual world for years, and his departure from the club truly deserves such a massive SBC item.

The 96-rated card is an improvement over his TOTS Moments card released during Bundesliga Team of the Season. He also possesses the Finesse Shot+ playstyle, one of the most overpowered attacking traits in the current meta of the game. This makes the EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC especially appealing to the player base.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC

Reus has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC, the EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC requires multiple segments to be completed. There are a total of seven segments, with the following requirements:

Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

The requirement of a TOTS or Team of the Week player will make the EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC more expensive than expected.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ultimate Team of the Season event to complete the EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC as efficiently as possible:

Bundesliga

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

Germany

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 80,000 coins

Top Form

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 80,000 coins

89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 110,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

91-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Barbara Dunst: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kinga Szemik: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 185,000 coins

