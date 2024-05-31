  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 31, 2024 21:33 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)
The latest player SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)

With Ultimate Team of the Season now live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC for gamers to add to their rosters. The Brazilian defender has had a legendary career in the sport, having played for multiple top-tier clubs and winning a host of trophies. His latest 95-rated item celebrates his accomplishments on the virtual pitch.

If social media leaks from Fut Sheriff are to be believed, the game will get multiple End of an Era Squad Building Challenges during the Ultimate Team of the Season event.

If those rumors are to be believed, the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC is the perfect way to kickstart the proceedings in Ultimate Team. This is because the card offered by this challenge is a 95-rated center-back that possesses all the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier in this game's current meta.

also-read-trending Trending

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC

Silva has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)
Silva has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Renato Sanches Flashback challenge, the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC requires multiple squads to be unlocked. It has six segments with the following requirements:

Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Chelsea

  • Chelsea players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Brazil

  • Brazil players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Premier League

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The requirement of multiple TOTS or Team of the Week cards will make the SBC more expensive than anticipated.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ultimate TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC:

Top Form

  • Kieran Trippier: 87
  • Lena Oberdorf: 87
  • Marcos Llorente: 84
  • Luis Alberto: 84
  • Pernille Harder: 84
  • Serge Gnabry: 84
  • Thomas Muller: 84
  • Julian Brandt: 84
  • Lucas Hernandez: 84
  • Matthias Ginter: 84
  • Lieke Martens: 84

Cost: 47,000 coins

Chelsea

  • Kieran Trippier: 87
  • Lena Oberdorf: 87
  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Bruno Guimaraes: 84
  • Thiago Silva: 84
  • Marta Torrejon: 84
  • Amanda Ilestedt: 84
  • Fabinho: 84

Cost: 53,000 coins

Brazil

  • Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Joshua Kimmich: 88
  • Luis Alberto: 84
  • Koke: 84
  • Fabinho: 84
  • Thiago: 84
  • Leroy Sane: 84
  • Adrien Rabiot: 84
  • Matthias Ginter: 84
  • Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

Premier League

  • Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Jack Grealish: 85
  • Keira Walsh: 85
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Aymeric Laporte: 85
  • John Stones: 85
  • Kieran Trippier: 85
  • Koke: 84

Cost: 80,000 coins

89-rated squad

  • Ada Hegerberg: 93
  • Cristina Martin Prieto: 92
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Kieran Trippier: 85
  • Keira Walsh: 85
  • Aymeric Laporte: 85
  • Khadija Shaw: 85
  • Jack Grealish: 85
  • Yassine Bounou: 85
  • Koke: 84

Cost: 110,000 coins

90-rated squad

  • Ada Hegerberg: 93
  • Teresa Abelleira: 93
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Lena Oberdorf: 87
  • Lautaro Martinez: 87
  • Beth Mead: 87
  • Ewa Pajor: 87
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

For more such content, follow Sportskeeda.

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी