EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With Ultimate Team of the Season now live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC for gamers to add to their rosters. The Brazilian defender has had a legendary career in the sport, having played for multiple top-tier clubs and winning a host of trophies. His latest 95-rated item celebrates his accomplishments on the virtual pitch.

If social media leaks from Fut Sheriff are to be believed, the game will get multiple End of an Era Squad Building Challenges during the Ultimate Team of the Season event.

If those rumors are to be believed, the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC is the perfect way to kickstart the proceedings in Ultimate Team. This is because the card offered by this challenge is a 95-rated center-back that possesses all the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles required to be elite-tier in this game's current meta.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC

Silva has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Renato Sanches Flashback challenge, the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC requires multiple squads to be unlocked. It has six segments with the following requirements:

Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Chelsea

Chelsea players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Brazil

Brazil players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The requirement of multiple TOTS or Team of the Week cards will make the SBC more expensive than anticipated.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ultimate TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Thiago Silva End of an Era SBC:

Top Form

Kieran Trippier: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Marcos Llorente: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Serge Gnabry: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Lieke Martens: 84

Cost: 47,000 coins

Chelsea

Kieran Trippier: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Ruben Neves: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 53,000 coins

Brazil

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

Premier League

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 80,000 coins

89-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 110,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

