EA FC 24 Renato Sanches Flashback SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the first Flashback SBC item of the Serie A Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Renato Sanches Flashback SBC card being up for grabs. The Portuguese midfielder is a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team due to his various overpowered cards over the years, and his latest SBC version could possibly be his best item yet.
Not only has he received a massive boost to his overall rating and stats, the 94-rated card also possesses some very impressive PlayStyles that will allow him to compete against the best midfielders in Ultimate Team. Overall, the EA FC 24 Renato Sanches Flashback SBC card is certainly one of the most overpowered SBC items released during Team of the Season.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Renato Sanches Flashback SBC
Similar to the recently released Jules Kounde TOTS SBC, the EA FC 24 Renato Sanches Flashback SBC also requires several squads to be completed. There are a total of five segments, required, featuring the following requirements:
Task 1: Portugal
- Portugal players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Task 2: Serie A
- Serie A TIM players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Task 4: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Task 5: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
The requirement of TOTS or Team of the Week players will make this SBC slightly more expensive than anticipated.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Renato Sanches Flashback SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Renato Sanches Flashback SBC in the most optimal way possible:
Task 1: Portugal
- Kieran Trippier: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Bruno Guimaraes: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Fabinho: 84
Cost: 50,000 coins
Task 2: Serie A
- Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Koke: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Leroy Sane: 84
- Adrien Rabiot: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
Cost: 61,000 coins
Task 3: Top Form
- Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Koke: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Leroy Sane: 84
- Adrien Rabiot: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Ismael Bennacer: 84
Cost: 61,000 coins
Task 4: 88-rated squad
- Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Leif Davis: 91
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Jack Grealish: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Millie Bright: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- John Stones: 85
- Kieran Trippier: 85
- Koke: 84
Cost: 83,000 coins
Task 5: 90-rated squad
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Tere Abelleira: 93
- Leif Davis: 91
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Luka Modric: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Beth Mead: 87
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
Cost: 141,000 coins
