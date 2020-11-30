How to get A124 character in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire has various characters with unique abilities to enhance the gameplay experience for players.

Nulla (formerly Eve) and Primis (Adam) are the two default characters available, but they do not have any special abilities. However, as players' XP level increases, they can gradually unlock the other characters with abilities.

A124 is one such character with special abilities in-game. It is an excellent character for aggressive players and provides great buffs on the virtual ground in Free Fire.

A124's in-game character description describes her as a robot made with modern technologies. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, and her level 1 ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

Players can purchase this character from the in-game store, and this article shows how to acquire her in Free Fire.

Detailed guide to get A124 in Free Fire

Currently, the character can only be bought from the in-game store for 499 diamonds. Hence, players must ensure that they have enough of this currency in their account to purchase her.

How to procure diamond top-ups?

Players can run Free Fire and wait for the default menu screen to appear.

They must navigate to the diamond icon present at the top of the screen.

They can tap it, and a new menu will appear displaying the top-up offers.

Gamers can choose any of the offers displayed to purchase a certain number of diamonds.

How to purchase and get A124?

After purchasing enough top-ups, players may follow these steps to get her in Free Fire:

They can run Free Fire on the preferred device.

Games must look for and select the Character option at the extreme left-hand of the screen.

They can look for the Change option at the bottom of the character displayed on the screen and tap on it.

They have to scroll down and navigate to the character of A124 and then click on the Obtain option at the bottom of the screen.

A124 will automatically be selected in the store, and there will be a Purchase option at the bottom.

After clicking on it, a pop-up menu will appear, displaying a confirmation message of buying the character with 499 diamonds.

They can tap the option and confirm the purchase.

After the confirmation, A124 will be unlocked and can be equipped in the Character loadout section of Free Fire.