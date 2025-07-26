How to get access to Fate Trigger Closed Beta 

Fate Trigger's Closed Beta kicked off on July 24, 2025, at 10 pm EDT. If you're interested, you may have the opportunity to access the game and try it out. For those unfamiliar, it is an anime-style hyper-tactical shooter with various modes, like Battle Royale, 8v8 Team Deathmatch, and more. This title features a diverse cast of characters, each with unique lore and abilities. While the full game will be available across multiple platforms, the Closed Beta is currently exclusive to PC.This article will guide you on how to gain access to the Closed Beta and, if you already have a code, how to redeem it. Read on to learn more.How to play Fate Trigger Closed BetaThere are three primary methods to access the Fate Trigger Closed Beta:Request access via the Steam pageEarn a key through Twitch DropsParticipate in community giveaways on the official Discord channelMethod 1: Request access via SteamThere are limited slots available through this method, so even if you request access via the Steam page, you might not be selected. However, there's no harm in trying. If you're lucky, you'll get access. If not, you can try the other methods listed below.Here’s how to request access via Steam:Launch Steam.Search for Fate Trigger.Open the game’s Steam page.Click on the Request Access button.Wait for a confirmation email. Steam will notify you via email if you’re selected, so keep an eye on your inbox.Also read: Best Longsword build in Wuchang: Fallen FeathersMethod 2: Twitch DropsCurrently, Fate Trigger is running a Twitch Drops campaign. You can earn a Closed Beta key by watching 1 hour of any Twitch streamer who has Twitch Drops enabled.Once you receive a key, here’s how to redeem it:Steam Key:Launch Steam.Click on the Games tab at the top menu.Select &quot;Activate a Product on Steam&quot;.Paste your Beta Key and follow the prompts to gain access to the Closed Beta.Website Launcher Key:Go to the official game website and download the game launcher.Install and run the launcher.Create a Fate Trigger account.Enter your Beta Key to activate the game.Download the game through the launcher and start playing.Make sure to connect your Twitch account with your Saroasis Pass to be eligible for Drops. To do this, while watching any live stream with Drops enabled, go to the Drops &amp; Rewards section on Twitch. There, under the Fate Trigger CBT Drops section, you’ll see a Connect button. Click it and log in to your Saroasis Pass account. Then, log in to your Twitch account to link the two.Once connected, simply watch the live streams to start earning Drops.Also read: Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Summer Skin: How to get Cool SummerMethod 3: Join the official Discord giveawaysAnother way to get a Closed Beta key is through giveaways on the official Discord server. Here’s how to join:Make sure you have an active Discord account. If not, create one.Visit Fate Trigger’s official X page.In the profile description, you’ll find the Discord invite link; click it to join.Once in the server, watch for giveaway announcements.Please note that key drops via Discord are not guaranteed. If you’re lucky and receive one, redeem it using the appropriate method listed above (either via Steam or the official launcher).The Closed Beta will conclude on July 30, 2025.That covers everything you need to know to get into the Fate Trigger Closed Beta.