How to get access to Fate Trigger Closed Beta 

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 26, 2025 16:14 GMT
Exploring the procedure to gain access to Fate Trigger Closed Beta (Image via Saroasis Studios)
Exploring the procedure to gain access to Fate Trigger Closed Beta (Image via Saroasis Studios)

Fate Trigger's Closed Beta kicked off on July 24, 2025, at 10 pm EDT. If you're interested, you may have the opportunity to access the game and try it out. For those unfamiliar, it is an anime-style hyper-tactical shooter with various modes, like Battle Royale, 8v8 Team Deathmatch, and more. This title features a diverse cast of characters, each with unique lore and abilities. While the full game will be available across multiple platforms, the Closed Beta is currently exclusive to PC.

This article will guide you on how to gain access to the Closed Beta and, if you already have a code, how to redeem it. Read on to learn more.

How to play Fate Trigger Closed Beta

There are three primary methods to access the Fate Trigger Closed Beta:

  1. Request access via the Steam page
  2. Earn a key through Twitch Drops
  3. Participate in community giveaways on the official Discord channel
also-read-trending Trending
Method 1: Request access via Steam

There are limited slots available through this method, so even if you request access via the Steam page, you might not be selected. However, there's no harm in trying. If you're lucky, you'll get access. If not, you can try the other methods listed below.

Here’s how to request access via Steam:

  1. Launch Steam.
  2. Search for Fate Trigger.
  3. Open the game’s Steam page.
  4. Click on the Request Access button.
  5. Wait for a confirmation email. Steam will notify you via email if you’re selected, so keep an eye on your inbox.
Method 2: Twitch Drops

Currently, Fate Trigger is running a Twitch Drops campaign. You can earn a Closed Beta key by watching 1 hour of any Twitch streamer who has Twitch Drops enabled.

Once you receive a key, here’s how to redeem it:

Steam Key:

  1. Launch Steam.
  2. Click on the Games tab at the top menu.
  3. Select "Activate a Product on Steam".
  4. Paste your Beta Key and follow the prompts to gain access to the Closed Beta.
Website Launcher Key:

  1. Go to the official game website and download the game launcher.
  2. Install and run the launcher.
  3. Create a Fate Trigger account.
  4. Enter your Beta Key to activate the game.
  5. Download the game through the launcher and start playing.

Make sure to connect your Twitch account with your Saroasis Pass to be eligible for Drops. To do this, while watching any live stream with Drops enabled, go to the Drops & Rewards section on Twitch. There, under the Fate Trigger CBT Drops section, you’ll see a Connect button. Click it and log in to your Saroasis Pass account. Then, log in to your Twitch account to link the two.

Once connected, simply watch the live streams to start earning Drops.

Method 3: Join the official Discord giveaways

Another way to get a Closed Beta key is through giveaways on the official Discord server. Here’s how to join:

  1. Make sure you have an active Discord account. If not, create one.
  2. Visit Fate Trigger’s official X page.
  3. In the profile description, you’ll find the Discord invite link; click it to join.
  4. Once in the server, watch for giveaway announcements.
Please note that key drops via Discord are not guaranteed. If you’re lucky and receive one, redeem it using the appropriate method listed above (either via Steam or the official launcher).

The Closed Beta will conclude on July 30, 2025.

That covers everything you need to know to get into the Fate Trigger Closed Beta.

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
