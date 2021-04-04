How to get Activation Code in Free Fire OB27 Advance Server

Free Fire Advance Server is a separate application where players can test new and upcoming features before their imminent release in the game’s global version. Garena releases a new Advance Server before every update, and the OB27 Advance Server is now live.

Players can download and install it via the APK file from the official website. However, every Advance Server can only hold a limited number of users. Hence, players need an Activation Code to access it.

Players need to register themselves for the Advance Server ahead of time to receive the code. This article provides players with a guide on obtaining the Activation Code in Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Insta Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Obtaining Free Fire Activation Code

Free Fire OB 27 Advance Server will only be available till April 8, 2021

Before going ahead, it is essential to emphasize that users are not guaranteed to receive the code by registering on the official website. Only selected players will be able to obtain it.

Here are a few FAQs about the Activation code on the official advance server’s website:

Q. Will, every registered user get access to Free Fire Advanced Server?

Advertisement

“Use activation code to log in to Advance Server. A limited number of codes available. Register now and receive your code.”

Q. I have installed the Advance Server application. Why can't I log in?

“Because Advance Server can only hold a certain number of users, if you do not receive the activation code, please wait for our response.”

A snippet of the FAQ

Users can follow the steps given below to register themselves for Advance Server.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Advance Server. Link has been provided below:

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, log in to the website using their Facebook account to register.

Step 3: Then, fill in all the necessary particulars like full name, active e-mail address, and an active phone number.

After filling the particular press, "Join Now" button

Step 4: After users have filled in the details, they have to tap on the “Join Now” button. Only selected users will receive the codes.

Advertisement

Also read: Bilash Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more