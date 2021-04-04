Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Insta Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Ajjubhai is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. The gamer runs one of the most successful gaming channels – Total Gaming - that boasts more than 22.5 million subscribers in total.

Insta Gamer is a famous Free Fire streamer and content creator on YouTube. He regularly uploads videos in Malayalam and also streams the title on his second channel, INSTAGAMER Live.

This article compares the stats of the players in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has contested in 11143 squad games and has secured victories in 2707 of them, which narrows down to a win rate of 24.29%. He has accumulated 41647 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The famous content creator has 310 first-place finishes in 1674 duo games, ensuring a win rate of 18.51%. He racked up 6505 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Total Gaming has played 907 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 79 of them at a win rate of 8.71%. With 2300 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 393 squad matches and has outplayed his foes in 83 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 21.11%. He registered 1725 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.56.

He has won three of the seven ranked duo games this season, which equals a win percentage of 42.85%. He has 36 kills with a K/D ratio of nine.

He has played two solo games but is yet to win a match or get a kill.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 197218153.

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer has competed in 10651 squad games and has bettered his foes in 1440 of them, leading to a win rate of 13.51%. With a K/D ratio of 2.33, he has 21507 kills.

The broadcaster has 145 Booyahs in 1623 duo matches, approximating a win rate of 8.93%. He notched 2906 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 1.97.

Insta Gamer has 1237 solo matches against his belt and has triumphed in 82 games, converting to a win ratio of 6.62%. He has 2405 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.08.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamers has participated in 833 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of 158 matches, holding a win percentage of 18.96%. In the process, he has 2119 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.14.

The player has featured in 56 duo matches and has stood victorious in two games, resulting in a win ratio of 3.57%. He has 119 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has the lead over his counterpart in terms of K/D ratio and win ratio in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad matches.

The ranked stats of solo games cannot be evaluated since Insta Gamer is yet to feature. Meanwhile, in duo matches, Ajjubhai has played only a handful of games. Total Gaming has superior stats in ranked squad matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

