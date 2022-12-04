How to get the Acura NSX 2017 in Need for Speed Unbound

The all-new Need for Speed Unbound features a wide range of fast cars that players can purchase, customize, and drive during their stay in Lakeshore City. These supercars range all the way from the B tier to S+ tier vehicles, each having different stats and appearances, and are all customizable within the game’s garage.

Vehicles can be unlocked in either the single-player campaign or via the multiplayer mode known as Lakeshore Online, where gamers will first need to complete a set of trials.

This guide details how to get the Acura NSX (2017) in the game.

Note: Minor spoilers for Need for Speed Unbound will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Acura NSX (2017) is an S tier vehicle that can be unlocked by progressing through the campaign of Need for Speed Unbound

Unlocking the Acura NSX (2017) simply requires players to progress in the campaign before it can be purchased for $161,500 of in-game currency. Those interested in obtaining the vehicle in the multiplayer mode, however, will need to first complete 20 A+ tier Playlists.

The Acura NSX 2017 in all its glory (Image via YouTube/Jacked Crow)

Some of the vehicle's stats are listed below:

It has a top speed of 191 miles per hour or 207 kilometers per hour.

The car can reach 0-60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds, making it quite speedy.

It is an S tier vehicle with a rating of 272.

The automobile has a handling of 40% grip.

Traction is Mixed.

More about the Acura NSX (2017)

One of the 143 cars available at launch, the Acura NSX (2017) is based on the Honda NSX, released in Europe and Japan. Units outside of North America were sold under the Honda brand.

The Honda NSX (NC1), the car on which the Acura NSX 2017 in-game model is based (Image via Wikipedia)

It is manufactured by Acura and uses a mid-engine with a V6 configuration and three electric motors to sustain its hybrid all-wheel drive system.

The vehicle rides on a chassis composed of mostly aluminum fused with carbon fiber, to keep its weight at just 1725 Kg.

The vehicle was manufactured in Marysville, Ohio.

What is Need for Speed Unbound?

The 25th entry in the Need for Speed series, Unbound is the latest entry by developer Criterion Games and is published by Electronic Arts for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S consoles. A PC port was also simultaneously released.

The highly-anticipated title from the Need for Speed series includes graffiti art visuals with cel-shading, giving it a bold new look.

Additionally, it features music from rapper A$AP Rocky, along with branded in-game bonuses as part of the Palace Edition.

Need for Speed Unbound was officially released worldwide on December 2, 2022. Gamers with access to the Palace Edition had access to the game 3 days early, on November 29.

