How to get Allfire Stone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The long-awaited expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak, has finally been released for fans of the franchise. With this DLC being seen as one of the biggest to come to the franchise, many users may feel it a bit daunting to wrap their heads around all the new features and items.

Sunbreak brings fresh characters, a story, and various new items and gear. Some of these items, like the Torpor Sac, have even been brought over from the multi-platform game, Monster Hunter World. With all of these new items for gamers to use and collect, it is understandable for some to need a few pointers.

One item readers will need to use to craft some great equipment in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is Allfire Stones. However, many may be unable to pinpoint where they can find these items, let alone farm them efficiently. Luckily, much like every title with resources, these can be easily farmed.

Farming resources in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Lava Caverns in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

To begin the hunt for Allfire Stones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players must navigate to the Lava Caverns area. It should not be surprising that the Lava Caverns host a fire theme. This makes it all the more fitting for this area to host the Allfire Stone spawn locations.

While many resources in the Monster Hunter franchise are obtained by completing quests and killing monsters, some are acquired by foraging the environment. Like a lot of the rock-esque materials in the game, Allfire Stones must be obtained by mining particular veins of the mineral in the overworld.

Mining outcrops containing Allfire Stones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are not hard to come by in the Lava Caverns. After all, in a cave filled with lava, finding lava rocks does not sound like an arduous task.

These outposts can also be spotted on the map if users have trouble finding any of the map's mining outcrops.

Gamers looking to stock up on Allfire Stones should remember that only the outcrops marked in white and blue on the map yield the material. Once they deplete all of the outcrops in the area, they should leave and return to the Lava Caverns until acquiring all the Allfire Stones needed to craft the desired gear.

To craft all of the gear that requires Allfire Stones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players will need to collect a total of 15 Allfire Stones. This material is used to craft a couple of different sets of armor.

Most prominently, the Remobra and Utsushi True sets require at least one of these items to craft each piece in the set.

The material is also required to craft some singular pieces of sets that otherwise do not need Allfire Stones. The Rathalos Helm X, for example, requires two of the stones while the other parts in its set do not.

The same can be said for the Tigrex Mail X and the Damascus Helm X.

