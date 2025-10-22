How to get Arcane Keystones in Genshin Impact

With the introduction of Genshin Impact's new UGC mode Miliastra Wonderland in version Luna II, a lot of new gameplay mechanics and currencies have been introduced to the game. One such new item is the Arcane Keystone, which is the premium currency that players need to use to pull on the Event Ode in Miliastra Wonderland. If you wish to obtain the Legendary (5-star) and Elite (4-star) Cosmetic Sets featured on the Miliastra Wonderland event banner, you can only do so using Arcane Keystones.

This article discusses the methods of obtaining Arcane Keystones – Miliastra Wonderland's equivalent of Intertwined Fates – in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How can you get Arcane Keystones in Miliastra Wonderland?

Arcane Keystones are necessary for pulling on the Event Ode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Arcane Keystones are the premium currency of Genshin Impact's newly launched UGC gameplay mode Miliastra Wonderland. Similar to how you would use Intertwined Fates to wish for the featured characters on the Event banner, you can use these Arcane Keystones to pull for the featured Cosmetic Sets in the Miliastra Wonderland Event Ode.

Currently, there is only one method of obtaining Arcane Keystones in Genshin Impact, and that is by purchasing "Chronal Nexus" from the Miliastra Wonderland Shop (using actual money), and then converting the Chronal Nexus to get Arcane Keystone. This works in a similar fashion to the main Genshin Impact Crystal Top-Up Shop, wherein you purchase packs of Genesis Crystals, and then convert them to Primogems in order to pull on any featured banners.

All available Chronal Nexus packs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can purchase Chronal Nexus packs directly from the Miliastra Wonderland shop, which can be accessed from the Paimon menu. Once here, navigate to the 'Obtain Nexus' tab, and buy as much Chronal Nexus as you need. Note that the prices for the Miliastra Wonderland Chronal Nexus packs are the exact same as that of the Genesis Crystal Top-Up packs.

Head to the 'Redeem' section to convert your Chronal Nexus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

After you have purchased Chronal Nexus, head back to the Miliastra Wonderland Event Ode (which you can access by clicking on the icon that looks like a star on the top right of your screen). Once here, click on the "Redeem" button located on the bottom left of the screen.

Purchase Arcane Keystones using Chronal Nexus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

On this page, you can convert your Chronal Nexus to Arcane Keystones in a 1:1 ratio (the same ratio that is applicable for converting Genesis Crystals to Primogems). Once you have finished the conversion, you will now have Arcane Keystones that you can use to pull on the Miliastra Wonderland Event Ode.

