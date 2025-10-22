Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland gacha system explained

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Oct 22, 2025 00:11 GMT
Miliastra Wonderland Craftperson Guide by Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
Miliastra Wonderland Craftperson Guide by Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact’s upcoming game mode, "Miliastra Wonderland," introduces a new gacha system called “Odes” (Wish features), where players can obtain cosmetics and items for their avatars (Manekin & Manekina). With the release of version Luna II on 22nd October, Travelers can access up to two types of Odes on release: the Standard Ode and the Event Ode.

To get the cosmetics or items you want, it's better to first understand how the Ode system works. Each type of Ode has its own structure and drop rates, so learning the basics lets you plan your pulls more efficiently. Here’s a simple breakdown of how the Miliastra Wonderland gacha system works in Genshin Impact.

How Genshin Impact's Miliastra Wonderland Odes work

There are two main Wish features in Miliastra Wonderland: the Standard Ode and the Event Ode. The range of items in Odes includes Legendary (5-star), Elite (4-star), Exceptional (3-star), and Excellent (2-star), which consist of Sets, Cosmetic Catalogs, Interactive Actions, and Expressions.

All these items are further divided as per the avatar you have selected: Manekin for the male avatar and Manekina for the female avatar. Here's a breakdown of Genshin Impact's Miliastra Wonderland gacha system and the rewards that can be obtained.

1) Standard and Event Ode guarantee system

Standard Ode

In Standard Ode, you need Geodes of Replication (similar to the concept of Acquaint Fates) to pull. An Elite (4-star) item or cosmetic is guaranteed within 70 pulls, while a 3-Star Exceptional item is guaranteed within five pulls. The system also prioritizes items that you have not yet obtained to reduce duplicates.

Event Ode

While the Event Ode requires Arcane Keystones (similar to the concept of Intertwined Fates) to pull. These are limited-time events and rotate based on new cosmetics or items added in every version following Luna II.

Players can obtain items or cosmetics of Legendary (5-Star) rank guaranteed within 70 pulls, followed by 4-star Elite within 10 pulls. Each limited-time Event Ode shares a combined pity count that carries over across future Event Odes but remains separate from the Standard Ode.

2) Gifting Event Ode attempts to friends

After reaching Level 10 and Rapport Level 3 in Miliastra Wonderland, Genshin Impact players can gift Event Ode pulls to their friends. In simple terms, this lets you use your Arcane Keystones to perform pulls directly to your friend. Each friend has their own separate pity or guarantee count on their own Event Ode, so gifting them doesn’t affect your own personal progress.

3) Duplicate rewards

Duplicate rewards are automatically converted into crafting materials called Lustrous Materials for Standard Odes, and Engraved or Radiant Shards. These can be further used to craft or redeem alternate cosmetic versions in Miliastra Wonderland.

Genshin Impact players can recognize these as something similar to the concept of Stardust and Starglitter from the Wish features that we have in the world of Teyvat.

4) Miliastra Shop and in-game purchases

Miliastra Shop consists of a range of cosmetics and other items that can be bought or exchanged, such as makeup, expressions, and in-game currencies for this mode, like Arcane Keystones, etc.

The shop also introduces Chronal Nexus, which is a purchasable premium currency separate from Genesis Crystals in Teyvat. It can be used to shop for exclusive Elite (4-star) Cosmetics in the Miliastra Shop or exchanged for Arcane Keystones used in Event Odes.

By understanding these mechanics, Genshin Impact players can plan their pulls effectively for cosmetics and make the most of their Miliastra Wonderland experience. The guarantee system can further help to understand how to make the most out of your pulls and be able to obtain desired cosmetics and items more flexibly.

About the author
Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Know More

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
