Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland gacha system explained

Genshin Impact’s upcoming game mode, &quot;Miliastra Wonderland,&quot; introduces a new gacha system called “Odes” (Wish features), where players can obtain cosmetics and items for their avatars (Manekin &amp; Manekina). With the release of version Luna II on 22nd October, Travelers can access up to two types of Odes on release: the Standard Ode and the Event Ode.To get the cosmetics or items you want, it's better to first understand how the Ode system works. Each type of Ode has its own structure and drop rates, so learning the basics lets you plan your pulls more efficiently. Here’s a simple breakdown of how the Miliastra Wonderland gacha system works in Genshin Impact.How Genshin Impact's Miliastra Wonderland Odes work Miliastra Wonderland &quot;Odes&quot; Rules and FAQ by u/Eijun_Love in Genshin_Impact_Leaks There are two main Wish features in Miliastra Wonderland: the Standard Ode and the Event Ode. The range of items in Odes includes Legendary (5-star), Elite (4-star), Exceptional (3-star), and Excellent (2-star), which consist of Sets, Cosmetic Catalogs, Interactive Actions, and Expressions.All these items are further divided as per the avatar you have selected: Manekin for the male avatar and Manekina for the female avatar. Here's a breakdown of Genshin Impact's Miliastra Wonderland gacha system and the rewards that can be obtained.1) Standard and Event Ode guarantee systemStandard OdeIn Standard Ode, you need Geodes of Replication (similar to the concept of Acquaint Fates) to pull. An Elite (4-star) item or cosmetic is guaranteed within 70 pulls, while a 3-Star Exceptional item is guaranteed within five pulls. The system also prioritizes items that you have not yet obtained to reduce duplicates.Event OdeWhile the Event Ode requires Arcane Keystones (similar to the concept of Intertwined Fates) to pull. These are limited-time events and rotate based on new cosmetics or items added in every version following Luna II.Players can obtain items or cosmetics of Legendary (5-Star) rank guaranteed within 70 pulls, followed by 4-star Elite within 10 pulls. Each limited-time Event Ode shares a combined pity count that carries over across future Event Odes but remains separate from the Standard Ode.2) Gifting Event Ode attempts to friendsAfter reaching Level 10 and Rapport Level 3 in Miliastra Wonderland, Genshin Impact players can gift Event Ode pulls to their friends. In simple terms, this lets you use your Arcane Keystones to perform pulls directly to your friend. Each friend has their own separate pity or guarantee count on their own Event Ode, so gifting them doesn’t affect your own personal progress.3) Duplicate rewardsDuplicate rewards are automatically converted into crafting materials called Lustrous Materials for Standard Odes, and Engraved or Radiant Shards. These can be further used to craft or redeem alternate cosmetic versions in Miliastra Wonderland. Genshin Impact players can recognize these as something similar to the concept of Stardust and Starglitter from the Wish features that we have in the world of Teyvat.4) Miliastra Shop and in-game purchasesMiliastra Shop consists of a range of cosmetics and other items that can be bought or exchanged, such as makeup, expressions, and in-game currencies for this mode, like Arcane Keystones, etc.The shop also introduces Chronal Nexus, which is a purchasable premium currency separate from Genesis Crystals in Teyvat. It can be used to shop for exclusive Elite (4-star) Cosmetics in the Miliastra Shop or exchanged for Arcane Keystones used in Event Odes.By understanding these mechanics, Genshin Impact players can plan their pulls effectively for cosmetics and make the most of their Miliastra Wonderland experience. The guarantee system can further help to understand how to make the most out of your pulls and be able to obtain desired cosmetics and items more flexibly.