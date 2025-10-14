Genshin Impact announces Miliastra Wonderland 4-star Elite Cosmetics

Genshin Impact’s upcoming mode, Miliastra Wonderland, has announced a set of 4-star Elite Cosmetics on the official X account, as part of its first collection of custom character outfits alongside the 5-star (Legendary) ones. There are eight different themes in total, each representing the design for both male and female avatars.

Ad

Travelers can obtain these limited-time cosmetics from the Miliastra Shop during the event period, once Miliastra Wonderland is released in version Luna II on October 22. This article highlights this set of 4-star Elite Cosmetics in Genshin Impact, along with their official descriptions and previews.

Preview of Miliastra Wonderland Elite Cosmetic Collection in Genshin Impact

1) First set of cosmetics

Miliastra Wonderland's first set of 4-star Elite Cosmetics (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's Miliastra Wonderland collection is introducing eight 4-star Elite Cosmetics with a theme of their own. The first set of three skins has a unique aesthetic and charm, with each design previewed for male and female avatars.

Ad

Trending

Elite Cosmetic | Steamwave Chronicles: This cosmetic style has a vintage aesthetic of the industrial age, with elements like corkscrews, monocles, and long coats coming together. Both avatars are also dressed in a way that resembles engineers or inventors of that age. Elite Cosmetic | Orange Passion: With its fiery orange palette and upbeat design, this cosmetic radiates youthful energy, accompanied with matching headphones. Elite Cosmetics | Maverick Meowster (Magenta & Glacial): This cosmetic fuses a virtual reality theme with sleek tech vibes, featuring cat aesthetics in pink and blue for male and female avatars, respectively.

Ad

2) Second set of cosmetics

Miliastra Wonderland's second set of 4-star Elite Cosmetics (Image via HoYoverse)

Elite Cosmetic | Painted Skies: This cosmetic style reflects a similar spirit of youth with soft pastel colours and comfortable autumn clothing for both avatars. Elite Cosmetic | Fairyland Prom: The style in this cosmetic appears to be inspired by the infamous childhood story of Alice in Wonderland, where the female avatar resembles Alice's outfit and the male resembling the Mad Hatter. Elite Cosmetic | Chromatic Artisan: This style reflects the theme of celebrating the concept of art and colors likely symbolizing artistic freedom with their colorful scarves over casual clothing, which artists often wear while painting. Elite Cosmetic | Scarlet Shade: Featuring a dark ninja aesthetic in Inazuman attire, this design highlights the themes of stealth and precision like ninjas in the history of Japan.

Ad

3) Phantom Night Cosmetic

Third set of 4-star Elite Cosmetic: Phantom Night (Image via HoYoverse)

Closing the lineup of 4-star Elite Cosmetics is Phantom Night, which is a special Halloween-inspired style designed by Octavia, the member named "O" of the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact. As per the official description, this outfit is coming from the 777th world Octavia had visited, which was a land steeped in magic and ritual. This cosmetic is also available during the Miliastra Wonderland limited-time event at the Miliastra Shop.

Ad

Genshin Impact’s Miliastra Wonderland continues to push creative boundaries by showcasing themes and offering customization across the wearables between them. These cosmetics are also an addition for players who enjoy personalizing their characters according to themes or color coding while showing off unique designs in-game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.