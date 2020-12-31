How to get the Armadillo blueprint in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has plenty of blueprints to collect around Night City, and the Armadillo mod is one that players may want to prioritize.

The Armadillo mod in Cyberpunk 2077 is a mod geared towards armor and clothing. The mod essentially increases the armor ratings of clothing, which is great from a gameplay perspective and as a customization option.

Getting the Armadillo mod isn't complicated, and it's more of a matter of exploration rather than completing a quest.

To obtain the Armadillo mod, players should head towards the North Side of Night City and move towards the eastern edge of the map. In the North Side, there is a hard-to-miss highway junction that looks like a connected knot of roads.

In the center of that junction, there is a road that leads toward the west. Just above that road, next to the main junction, is where players will want to head in order to get the Armadillo mod in Cyberpunk 2077.

A fast travel point will signify that the area is the correct one, and there will be an assault in progress just near that location.

The assault in progress will take place just north of the fast travel point, and players need to head there for the blueprint. Once the enemies are taken out in the assault in progress, players can loot the area, and that's where the Armadillo mod comes in.

A white box that is located on top of another crate is where the mod can be collected for use. The item is a white rarity inside the box, and it is labeled as "Crafting Spec: Armadillo." Once the spec is collected, players can own it.

However, simply collecting the mod doesn't mean players then have it. At that point, crafting is the next step to be able to use the mods in clothing.

The Armadillo blueprint in Cyberpunk 2077

Crafting the base version will leave players with a standard version of the mod in Cyberpunk 2077, which isn't necessarily the best version. In order to craft the better versions, players will need certain perks in their technical abilities.

Perks such as Grease Monkeys, along with others, will allow players to make higher rarity versions of anything they craft. Without those perks in Cyberpunk 2077, mods like the Armadillo can't be made into high-rarity versions.

With all that in mind, players can go on to make the best Armadillo mods possible in Cyberpunk 2077.