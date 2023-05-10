How to get Assembly lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an action-adventure game with an immersive storyline. Lightsabers are renowned weapons and an integral part of the Jedi. The Assembly lightsaber is an excellent skin for getting the sensation of a genuine scavenger since it offers the impression that the pieces are salvaged from scrap.

The game offers a variety of fantastic lightsaber skins that can be crafted by finding hidden components or collectibles throughout the journey. The aforementioned skin can be discovered on the planet Jedha, and the following guide will go over how to get the Assembly Lightsaber skin in detail.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor guide: locating the Assembly lightsaber parts

Star Wars Jedi Survivor players can explore four planets, a moon, and a space station. While exploring, they may discover secret components that may be utilized to create various lightsaber skins.

Some skins, such as Assembly lightsaber components, are not concealed; rather, they may be purchased through Sister Taske's shop. When you visit the planet Jedha for the first time, Eno Cordova will give you an assignment to see Sister Taske, who operates a shop in the area "The Archive." Her store is designed to exchange Jedha Scrolls for lightsaber cosmetics.

Sister Taske's shop (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

To obtain the Assembly lightsaber skin, travel to the planet Jedha and visit sister Taske's shop, but remember that you will need a total of 12 Jedha Scrolls to purchase all of the lightsaber's components.

The cost of each Assembly lightsaber component:

Assembly Emitter: You can buy this part for 4 Jedha Scroll

Assembly Switch: You can buy this part for 3 Jedha Scroll

Assembly Pommel: You can buy this part for 2 Jedha Scroll

Assembly Grip: You can buy this part for 3 Jedha Scroll

About Jedha Planet and Jedha Scrolls

Jedha is a desolate desert planet in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. There are few lifeforms on the planet since they require specific skills and supplies to live in a hostile climate. The planet is ideal for concealing an operating base from the Empire's grasp.

Jedha Scrolls are artifacts that serve as unique currency only discovered on the planet Jedha. There are 50 Jedha Scrolls scattered over the landscape. The planet may be visited early on, but not all of the Scrolls can be gathered since many locations will be closed, and collecting them will require specific abilities that can be obtained later in the game.

Although players may easily discover 12 scrolls by just exploring, five Jedha Scrolls can even be found in The Archive, where Sister Taske's shop is.

After purchasing all of the Assembly lightsaber components from Sister Taske's shop, you must visit the nearest workbench to equip the skin. More Star Wars Jedi Survivor gaming guides and mission walkthroughs can be found on Sportskeeda.

