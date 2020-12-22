How to get the AUG Winterlands 2020 skin in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale title developed and published by Garena. It has witnessed steady growth and attracted millions of users worldwide since its release over three years ago.

A part of its success could be accredited to unique in-game elements, which sets it apart from other titles in the BR genre. It features numerous characters with abilities, pets, gun skins, and more.

Gun skins play a crucial role in Free Fire as they not only enhance the visual appearance of the firearms but also buff specific attributes of the weapon. The developers regularly introduce new skins; some can be obtained for free, while others are procured by spending diamonds.

The developers have added a new AUG Winterlands 2020 skin, which is what this article talks about.

Obtaining the AUG Winterlands skin 2020 in Free Fire

In the recently introduced Faded Wheel, the AUG Winterlands 2020 skin and Frost-Draco Commander bundle are up for grabs. Gamers an obtain the items between December 22nd and December 28th.

Including the aforementioned grand prizes, there are ten items in the Faded Wheel, and users have to spend the in-game currency, diamonds, to spin the wheel and draw the rewards.

Before the first spin, they have to remove two items from the prize pool that they do not wish to obtain. Players cannot receive the same item twice as they will be greyed out once procured, increasing the chances of getting the grand prizes.

The diamond cost of every subsequent spin increases: 19, 19, 19, 39, 69, 99, 199, 599. In a way, users are guaranteed to obtain the grand prizes for 1062 diamonds or less.

Gamers can try their luck as the first spin is free. They can follow the below steps to participate in the Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Users must open Garena Free Fire and press the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: They can click the ‘Faded Wheel’ tab and remove the two undesired items.

After removing two items, players can press the spin button.

Step 3: They have to press the spin button to draw a reward.

