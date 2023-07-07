How to get the Berserker Ring in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 might not seem like a traditional JRPG like the previous titles in the series, but it does feature elements of that genre. From level-based progression to a customizable skills loadout, the game features plenty of callbacks to previous Final Fantasy games. Final Fantasy 16 also features unique weapons and gear that you can unlock via optional questlines.

One such unique and powerful end-game gear that you can unlock fairly early in the game is the Berserker Ring. While the ring does not feature an active skill, it comes with a powerful passive perk. Equipping the Berserker Ring allows you to convert your perfect dodge counterattacks into bonus attack power.

While the ring can be acquired fairly early in the game, it can be tricky to understand the quirks behind unlocking the accessory. Here's a comprehensive guide eon how to unlock the Berserker Ring in Final Fantasy 16.

Where to find the Berserker Ring in Final Fantasy 16?

You get the Berserker Ring as a "Renown" reward for completing side quests and hunts (Notorious Marks) in Final Fantasy 16. You will be rewarded Renown points as you complete different optional quests and help out the people of the Hideaway, Martha's Rest, and Lostwing. These Renown points can be used to unlock specific accessories and rewards at the Hideaway.

You also gain Renown while naturally progressing through the main story. However, the fastest way to earn these points is to complete side quests and Notorious Marks.

It should be noted that the Renown points and The Patron's Whisper only unlock after completing the main story quest - The Crystals' Curse. The Berserker Ring unlocks after completing the Patron's Whisper task - "Pillow Talk." This task requires you to earn a minimum of 85 Renown.

The Berserker Ring in Final Fantasy 16. (Image via Square Enix)

Once you gain enough Renown, you can redeem your reward at The Patron's Whisper within the Hideaway. The Berserker Ring is a very powerful accessory that basically enhances your perfect dodge counterattack.

The passive perk on the accessory temporarily increases your attack proficiency with each precision dodge. The Berserker Ring not only enhances your precision dodges, but it also gives you additional invincibility frames (i-frames) while initiating a dodge.

It might take some time to get used to the ring's new dodge animation, especially if you have mastered the standard precision dodge. However, once you familiarize yourself with the Berserker Ring precision dodge, it will quickly become the most powerful tool in your arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes