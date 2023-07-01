Final Fantasy 16 has gotten off to high praise and is slowly becoming one of the best games of the legendary franchise. The wide variety of missions, including main and side quests, have managed to keep the fans of the RPG series indulged. Hot Water is one side quest that provides a good mix of combat and narrative, even if unrelated to the main story.

This article will tell you about the Hot Water side quest in Final Fantasy 16 and how you can complete it.

How to start Hot Water in Final Fantasy 16?

Location of the Hot Water side quest (Image via Square Enix)

The Hot Water side quest can be unlocked by completing the Follow the Crystals sub-quest in the Riddle of the Sands main quest.

Clive will be in Dalmill for this quest and must go to the Baths area in The Dalmill Inn. Find Xaver in the Inn and interact with him to start the Hot Water side quest.

How to easily complete Hot Water in Final Fantasy 16?

Interact with Xaver to start Hot Water (Image via Square Enix)

Although it involves battling monsters, Hot Water is still relatively easy and can be completed even without great gear.

Follow these steps to complete Hot Water in Final Fantasy 16:

Talk to Xaver, The Bathhouse Owner at The Inn.

Xaver will ask Clive about his spring water problems and ask him to investigate.

Head through the gates in front of you and towards the Doeznov Terraces.

You will find the root cause of the problem here as there is an infestation of Bomb Monsters in the springs.

Defeat all the Bomb Monsters.

Head back to Xaver at the Dalmill Inn to give him the good news and end the quest.

Defeating the Bomb Monsters

The Bomb Monster fight (Image via Square Enix)

The Bomb Monsters are a recurring enemy throughout the game but are relatively easy to deal with. A decent gear set is good enough for protection if you cannot dodge their fireballs.

Use Eikonic abilities such as The Titanic block to protect yourself against fireballs and counterattack when the opportunity is right. The Old Faithful Bomb deployed by these monsters can be dangerous but easily dodgeable.

Focus on one Bomb at a time and don't give them enough time to explode, and you will easily win this fight.

Rewards for completing the Hot Water side quest in Final Fantasy 16

Scarletite is a reward for completing Hot Water (Image via Square Enix)

Hot Water is a side quest worth completing, providing great prizes for a simple task. These are the rewards you get for completing the Hot Water side quest.

700 XP

270 Ability Points

25 Renown

1 Scarletite

The Breath of the Inferno (Ignition)

Scarletite is essential for crafting the Drakeslayer's Belt and Drakeslayer's Bracelets. These pieces of gear provide very high Health Points.

The Breath of the Inferno (Ignition) is an accessory that reduces the cooldown of the Eikonic ability of Ignition.

Poll : 0 votes