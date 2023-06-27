Final Fantasy 16 Bomb King Notorious Mark guide - location, how to defeat, and more

Bomb King is one of the many Notorious Marks Clive will have to deal with on his adventures across Valisthea in Final Fantasy 16. He has also appeared in previous Final Fantasy games and is not too difficult to deal with. However, he possesses some unique abilities that players need to be careful of when taking him on. This enemy will appear as a part of the Weird Science side quest that is a part of the Out of the Shadow main quest.

This article covers everything about Bomb King; his unique abilities, where to find him, and the best way to defeat him.

Where to find the Bomb King in Final Fantasy 16?

The exact location of Bomb King on the map (Image via Square Enix)

Start the Weird Science side quest by talking to Owain, the engineer located in Mid's Dungeon. He will direct you to the Hunt Board, where you will find the location of Bomb King.

He can be found in The Crock region in Sanbreque. The Dragon's Avery is the closest obelisk to the Bomb King if you want to fast travel to the location.

How to defeat Bomb King in Final Fantasy 16?

Clive fighting Bomb King in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Bomb King's attacks aren't too complicated and can be dealt with easily if you can figure them out. He throws out special Coronation attacks that consist of huge but slow fireballs. These attacks can be easily dodged by just running away from them.

These Coronation attacks start multiplying when the King is low on HP. It also sets fire to the ground for a few seconds, so make sure not to walk into it.

King Justice is the Bomb King's strongest move as it summons a bunch of small Bomb enemies. Stay clear of these Bombs and do not attack them, as they will automatically self-destruct after a while. Just make sure to be out of their range when they blow up.

If you are planning to take on these small Bombs, then having Flames of Rebirth as an Eikonic ability is recommended.

Make sure to attack Bomb King in between his abilities and follow the given tips, and the fight will be over quickly.

What are the rewards for beating Bomb King in Final Fantasy 16?

A Bomb Ember is a reward for beating Bomb King (Image via Square Enix)

These are the rewards you can claim after defeating Bomb King in Final Fantasy 16 :

20 Renown

9000 Gil

1000 Exp

65 AP

One Bomb Ember

The Bomb Ember is one of the most important rewards as it will be required for creating the Excalibur sword.

Also, remember to pick up three Bomb Ashes from the ground after defeating Bomb King to complete The Weird Science side quest.

