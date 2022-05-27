How to get a bigger Workshop Yard in My Time at Sandrock

Indie game My Time at Sandrock by developer Panthea Games has quite a few moving parts. Players can carry out simple and multi-layered tasks, which are tied closely to the plethora of raw and refined materials found in the game. All players need to get started is to pick up their newly crafted pickhammer or axe.

Many of the features in the game, whether it is a crafting station or farming, can be interacted with right from their very own home. However, in My Time at Sandrock, a player’s home doubles as their workshop. When players discover and acquire new blueprints, the workshop is the best and only place to start constructing something new.

Unfortunately, at the start of My Time at Sandrock, a player’s home (their workshop) is not very big. This can be a problem when a new crafting station is unlocked and there is no space to build it. Or worse, there is no room to start farming, which can be a fruitful endeavor for those who wish to cook.

Thankfully, the game does provide tools for players to expand and even upgrade their Workshop Yard. With more space comes more furniture, which is ideal for improving the stats of one’s workshop. Here is how players can go about expanding and upgrading their Workshop Yard in My Time at Sandrock.

My Time at Sandrock: how to upgrade and make your Workshop Yard bigger

How to expand your workshop yard in My Time at Sandrock

Upgrading the workshop yard is a very straightforward process; however, it may take time to happen. The game has its own in-game currency, which can not only be used towards a player’s workshop yard, but also to buy resources like Water and Iron Ore at the Eufaula Salvage Shop.

In the case of expanding one’s own workshop yard, follow these steps:

Step 1 : Start by going back to your workshop yard.

: Start by going back to your workshop yard. Step 2 : Circle the borders of your workshop yard until you find a sign that reads “Expand.” It is blue.

: Circle the borders of your workshop yard until you find a sign that reads “Expand.” It is blue. Step 3: Interact with the Expand sign. In order to expand your own workshop yard, you will need 1,000 Gol.

A great way to reach one's goal in a reasonable timeframe is by capturing Shiny Scorpions, which are found fairly frequently. One potential way of finding them is by breaking apart the various junk piles. Be quick though—shiny scorpions are very fast and attempt to run.

How to upgrade your workshop yard in My Time at Sandrock

Upgrading one’s workshop yard is equally straightforward, though it will take some time, considering materials are necessary. To upgrade the workshop yard, players must:

Step 1 : Visit the Construction Junction. It’s next to City Hall.

: Visit the Construction Junction. It’s next to City Hall. Step 2 : Locate Heidi’s desk and interact with the Construction Junction Manual.

: Locate Heidi’s desk and interact with the Construction Junction Manual. Step 3: With the right materials, an upgrade is in order.

Not only is upgrading the workshop yard useful for farming and giving more space to build, the player can also use it as an opportunity to make some changes. So, consider doing that at the same time as upgrading the workshop in My Time at Sandrock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman