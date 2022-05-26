Where to get Iron Ore in My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock is the hotly anticipated sequel to My Time at Portia that has finally been released in early access. The new entry in the long farming game tradition features all the fun pastoral gameplay that fans were expecting.

Like Harvest Moon or Stardew Valley before it, this game follows its protagonist as they climb the ladder and craft progressively better items. The inclusion of metal is crucial to the process of making strong tools and developing and expanding outward; players will be hunting for a lot of iron and must seek it out right away.

Finding Iron Ore in My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock is the independent answer to a ton of other farming lifestyle simulators, and it functions very similarly. In the Early Access version, there are two ways of acquiring Iron Ore, both of which are pretty easy.

Like any other form of ore, Iron Ore must be gathered from mines using pickaxes and other tools. Iron Ore can be acquired from the Gecko Station Abandoned Ruins through the traditional mining process.

If the player has acquired Iron Ore from the mine and advanced to the level of Iron Technology, players can even purchase Iron Ore.

Players can buy Iron Ore at the Eufala Salvage Shop for the price of 16 Gols for each piece. Players must be sparring when it comes to using ore since the store carries only 15 individual pieces of Iron Ore, and players are going to need way more than that.

After players buy out the store, they will have to go back to the mine. The average player will go through Iron Ore pretty quickly, so head to the Gecko Station Abandoned Ruins early and often.

Using Iron Ore in My Time at Sandrock

My Time at Sandrock functions like a ton of other crafting-focused games, tasking gamers with building things using certain items. Iron Ore is only useful in the process of crafting other things, and these crafted things must then be used to further craft more items.

Iron Ore can be used at the Civil Furnace to make three items: Steel Bars, Manganese Steel Bars, and Chromium Steel Bars. Each of these pieces can be important to the overall crafting system.

Steel Bars require 3 Iron Ore, 1 Graphite, and 1 Dinas. Steel Bars are among the most important pieces of crafting materials in the game. They can be used to forge tools, weapons, and building pieces, and they even play a part in building a robot suit.

Manganese Steel Bars require 3 Iron Ore and 2 Manganese Ore. This item has fewer applications, but each is still important. These can be used to make Civil Grinder and Steel Frames and are key to Water Tanks.

Finally, Chromium Steel Bars require 3 Iron Ore and 2 Chromium Ore. This item may turn out to be helpful in crafting but can also be given to Heidi as a gift.

My Time at Sandrock is an indie spin on the classic lifestyle farm simulation format, and players need only travel to the mines and collect their prizes: Iron Ores.

