How to get Water in My Time at Sandrock

Cool and refreshing (Image via Pathea)
Joshua McCoy
Joshua McCoy
Modified May 27, 2022 12:10 AM IST
Feature

My Time at Sandrock features all of the typical gameplay details expected of the classic farming lifestyle game genre. This 3D answer to the format brings a ton of new and interesting ideas and experiences to a tried and true video game format.

Water is used to cool the various crafting stations, which include every version of a place used to turn material into items. Crafting stations can't function without cooling, so accessing water is necessary for every aspect of gameplay. Unfortunately, Sandrock is a desert and water can be hard to come by.

Getting Water in My Time at Sandrock

@Steam or @Epic We're available now! It’s your time to be onboarding the train to Sandrock now! Your adventure starts! My Time at Sandrock #Earlyaccess is finally launched! Check out now on at $24.99!🤩🤩🤩#mytimeatportia #GameDev #IndieDev #Games #Gaming https://t.co/eoGGUYsGBE

Pathea's latest answer to Harvest Moon or Stardew Valley features a ton of interesting new gameplay details. One such nuance is the mechanical function of cooling off machines that leaves water as one of the most important resources.

In My Time at Sandrock, water can be purchased or crafted, but must be consistently gathered in huge amounts. Players will need to build infrastructure over time to make the most of their water and ensure their machines work without overheating.

To craft water, players will need to gather dew and convert it into units of water at the workbench. Logs and bushes that surround the workshop are a reliable source of dew. Making the rounds of nearby Yellow Lavender and Yakthorn bushes will routinely provide water.

It takes 10 units of dew to create a single unit of water, but the Water Conservation Knowledge Skill can reduce that to eight. Both are fairly significant, but players will gradually get better ways of gathering dew.

With an improved ax, players can harvest dew from downed logs and Deadwood trees. They can eventually build the Dew Collector and gather dew without effort, storing up to 20 units over time. The recipe for the Dew Collector is as follows:

  • 3x Wooden Stick
  • 3x Basic Leather
  • 2x Marble Brick
  • 12x Stone
  • 2x Stone Trough

Buying water is also an option. Water World sells water in bundles of five with a gradually increasing price point. The first 20 units come at 50 Gols, but the price will gradually increase to over 500 Gols per five-unit bundle.

Buying water is good in a pinch, but extremely expensive over time, so it's best to gather as much as possible for free. The Dew Collector helps, but players should still occasionally gather dew with their ax.

Using Water in My Time at Sandrock

Tomorrow is the day! 24 hours left! Let's chat now in our live streaming!youtu.be/QCFYBAgZ48w]YO…twitch.tv/patheagamesstore.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My…#GameDev #IndieDev #Games #Gaming https://t.co/yHj1AVNhZg

As the sequel to My Time at Portia, My Time at Sandrock maintains similar complexity and mechanics. Based on the many resources the player could have running, managing water is important.

The Water Tank will show them its water consumption on an hour-by-hour timetable. Falling short of the necessary amount of water will result in machines overheating and projects being stalled.

Inventory water will appear on the left, while Tank water will appear on the right. Just ensure the number on the right exceeds the hourly demands. Gathering water and constantly feeding it into the tank is key.

My Time at Sandrock is a great independent twist on the farming game format. Players need to manage their resources and spend wisely to ensure they get the best results.

