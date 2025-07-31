Bo Blood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an item that can be used to improve the potency of your Maddening Incense. The Maddened state is one of the gimmicks that may cause some annoyance in the early stages of the game, but as you progress, you will realize that it might become a boon as well. While this state makes Wuchang take more damage, it also allows her to deal more and enables certain abilities.

This article will cover how to get Bo Blood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and how to use it as well.

How to obtain Bo Blood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Bo Blood can be obtained by defeating the Inner Demon under certain circumstances. While you will have to fight this spectral figure every time you die with full madness and then go to the place where you died, it will only drop a Fragment of Divine Gift or Plumed Branch.

Defeating the Inner Demon will sometimes give you Bo Blood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

In certain areas of the game, such as while exploring the Avian Marsh in Mt. Zhenwu or the Doomwillow Beach in Worship's Rise, the Inner Demon will be summoned at certain points automatically, even if you do not have Madness. This version of the Inner Demon will be quite strong, and defeating her will give you Bo Blood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Sometimes, you can get Bo Blood after you defeat the Inner Demon, even when she spawns when you die with full Madness. But this is extremely rare, and you will mostly get a Fragment of Divine Gift or Plumed Branches from these encounters.

How to use Bo Blood in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Bo Blood is used to upgrade your Maddening Incense. By unlocking certain skills from the Impetus Repository menu in the Shrine, you will be able to either raise the potency of your Madness Incense or increase the number of charges you carry.

Rising Madness: Increase the number of charges of the Maddening Incense.

Increase the number of charges of the Maddening Incense. Prolonged Madness: Increases the duration of the Maddening Incense.

Madness is not ideal during the early game, as you won't have access to nodes and Red Mercury Essences that allow you to upgrade Wuchang's HP bar, and given that you are in a Maddened state, you will take more damage. However, it becomes handy after a while when you get access to important skills.

