How to get Bolt Action Rifle in Sons of the Forest

One of the many powerful tools players can obtain is a Bolt Action Rifle in Sons of the Forest. This unique weapon is particularly valuable for engaging with foes from a distance; given how agile and powerful some mutants and cannibals can be. While it was first added in Patch 7 for Sons of the Forest, the weapon's location has been altered as of Patch 13.

As such, players who have found it before and want to track it down again may struggle to find the Bolt Action Rifle in Sons of the Forest. This guide details all players need to know, including the cave location, the required equipment to access it, and more.

Where is the Bolt Action Rifle in Sons of the Forest located?

The Bolt Action Rifle can be found in one of the biggest caves in the game (Image via Endnight/YouTube: Sons of the Forest Channel)

The weapon is located within Cave D, marked at the above location next to a large lake on the east part of the map - just south of the snow mountain. The cave is easy to spot as it will be boarded up with wooden planks which you will need to break down to enter. Once within, some caution is advised as there are plenty of mutants milling about the cave's various open areas.

Once inside, make sure you have two key items to proceed: a flashlight and a Rebreather. The former is essential for navigating the darkness, as there are few light sources within the cave. The other is returning equipment from the original entry, allowing breathing underwater at the cost of using up oxygen cylinders.

Yes, there is a big water body separating the chamber with the Bolt Action Rifle in Sons of the Forest, so ensure you have all that you need. Here's where to find a Rebreather in Sons of the Forest and here is the flashlight location as well. It should go without saying that the latter will be much easier to obtain than the former.

Once all things are accounted for and ready to journey inside Cave D, should stick to the right side of the cave and follow the wooden planks on the ground, which sort of act like an arrow to push you forward. After dropping off an edge and squeezing through a rocky crevice, you will find golden markings on the wall - which is part of the story.

This means you are on the right path (Image via Endnight/YouTube: Sons of the Forest Channel)

Following more wooden planks scattered on the floor past the markings, you will find yourself in an open part of the cave with plenty of stalactites, stalagmites, and of course mutants. While initially confusing, just hug the rightmost wall and proceed forward past the ore lining the walls. Eventually, you will come across a water body.

Diving into it will automatically equip the Rebreather and you should again hug the right side of the wall and move on until you come across a couple of skeletons submerged in the water. Taking the next right turn will allow resurfacing, and you can continue their journey past the floor planks and beyond a rocky outcrop.

In the distance, some hanging skull lamps should be visible, and here is where you will be able to find the Bolt Action Rifle in Sons of the Forest. There are a few bodies lying past the lamps and the hanging soldier is the one with the rifle. Interacting with it will add the weapon to your inventory, allowing you to use it at any time.

The Bolt Action Rifle in Sons of the Forest (Image via Endnight/YouTube: Sons of the Forest Channel)

The Bolt Action Rifle in Sons of the Forest uses Rifle ammo and requires reloading after one shot - however since most weapon ammo is pretty scarce in the game, you must use it conservatively.

Sons of the Forest is available exclusively on PC.