How to get a Broom Cabinet in Merge Mansion

Merge Mansion is a popular puzzle game developed by Metacore Games Oy. Players must solve matching puzzles to renovate the old Boulton family mansion and uncover the family secret. The game includes many items, such as tools and flowers, that gamers must acquire to accomplish the list of activities required to restore the estate to its former splendor.

Broom Cabinet is the primary source item in the Merge Mansion. The items it drops are required in multiple areas, including The Grand Drive and Tranquility Terrace, the first few areas of the game.

The parts of the Broom Cabinet (Bolt and Screw, Handles, and more) are dispersed around the merging area when players begin their journey. However, newer gamers have little to no idea about merging or utilizing them.

Guide to obtaining Broom Cabinet in the Merge Mansion

Besides obtaining the earlier stages of Broom Cabinet on the board directly, you may even acquire them through a stop or the Fancy Blue Chest. The former will involve the expenditure of gems, the game’s premium currency.

You will have to merge its parts (Bolt and Screw) several times to create a Broom Cabinet. The merge stages are:

Bolt and Screws can be merged several times to create more items (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

Level 1 – Bolt and Screw

Level 2 – Handle

Level 3 – Bolt, Screws, and Handles

Level 4 – Cabinet Door

Level 5 – Cabinet Frame

Level 6 – Cabinet (I)

Level 7 – Cabinet (II)

Level 8 – Broom Cabinet

Level 9 – Boosted Broom Cabinet

Level 10 – Professional Broom Cabinet (I)

Level 11 – Professional Broom Cabinet (II)

A few Cobwebbed Broom Cabinet parts may also appear when starting the game. You may even clear or dust it using gems to acquire the items.

This Broom Cabinet is very important for players in the Merge Mansion as it drops several items, including Cleaning Tools (Cloth, Bucket, and more) and Detergent (Toothpaste, Soap, and more). You can get these from the Cabinet Frame (Level 5) onwards, which is required in almost all game areas.

What are Cleaning Tools and Detergent in the Merge Mansion?

Cleaning Tools and Detergent are two drops given by the Cabinet Frame in Merge Mansion, Broom Cabinet, and its further levels. The merging stages of the Cleaning Tools are as follows:

Cleaning Tools are dropped from Broom Cabinet (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

Level 1 – Cloth

Level 2 – Bucket

Level 3 – Sponge

Level 4 – Plunger

Level 5 – Spray Bottle

Level 6 – Brush

Level 7 – Dust Pan

Level 8 – Duster

Level 9 – Mop

Level 10 – Squeegee

Level 11 – Broom

On the other hand, the merge stages for the Detergent are as follows:

The drop rate of Detergent is lower than Cleaning tools (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

Level 1 – Toothpaste

Level 2 – Soap

Level 3 – Liquid Soap

Level 4 – Power Detergent

Level 5 – Softener

Level 6 – Turpentine

Level 7 – Polishing Wax

Their drop rate is lower than the cleaning tools, so gamers must utilize them efficiently.

Poll : 0 votes