How to get a Mosaic in Merge Mansion

Merge Mansion is loaded with engrossing merging puzzles in which players collect multiple items to restore the 40-year-vacant Boulton family estate. On the way to returning the estate to its former glory, players work through several areas to uncover hidden secrets.

Mosaic is one of the items required to restore the Old Well, the sixth area in the puzzle game. Since this is the first place players will encounter Mosaic, many hit roadblocks while making Mosaic for the first time. Anyone unaware of the procedure for obtaining it should go through the following sections.

Guide to acquiring Mosaic in Merge Mansion

Shrapnel is the starting point for obtaining Mosaic in the Merge Mansion. There are two ways of acquiring the same. These are effectively dropped after breaking a Vase (only until the Vase is at level 3 or below). It is worth noting that you can either shatter the item for Shrapnel or merge it with other vases to raise their level.

Additionally, you can get a Sailing Ship and Shrapnel if you break the Ship in a Bottle. As soon as you have them, you may merge them to create a new Mosaic of the required level as laid out by the requirements of the particular task.

The merging stages of Shrapnel are as follows:

Various levels of the Mosaic in Merge Mansion (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

In order to complete the objectives at the Old Well, you will require a Mosaic of the earlier levels, which is not difficult to acquire. However, you must be careful while merging or breaking the Vases.

How to get a Vase in the Merge Mansion, and what are its other uses?

Vase is one of the items dropped by the Drawer in the Merge Mansion. Besides this, you may also purchase these outright from the shop using Bronze Coins or Gems. These Vases might also be cobwebbed and can be unlocked using the premium in-game currency. The latter two options are certainly a costlier affair.

Vase can either be broken or merged (Image via Metacore Games Oy)

The item's noteworthy feature is that its functionality changes based on its level. As previously stated, all Vases between levels 1 and 3 can be shattered for Shrapnel, whereas Vases above level 5 yield Peony Flower Seeds with a specified recharge time. Level 4 and 5 Vases do not drop anything, nor can they be broken down.

These Peony Flower Seeds, in turn, can be merged to a higher level to receive Water Leaf as a subsequent drop.

Do check out Winter Holiday 2022 event to get new decorations for the mansion

The new Winter Holiday 2022 event (Image via Sportskeeda)

In addition to the regular storyline where players must complete tasks in a particular area and bring them back to their proper shape, Metacore Games Oy also releases Seasonal events in the Merge Mansion. The Winter Holiday 2022 will be available for a few more days, where you can complete the missions to get attractive rewards.

Poll : 0 votes