How to get a Butterfly in Merge Mansion

Users of the Merge Mansion must combine various objects, such as tools, flowers, and more, in order to restore the once-grand Boulton family estate. Numerous objects in the game can be combined to form new ones, and some of these even drop extra items that players can put to use in the game.

Butterflies are a must-have in the Merge Mansion, as they are used to power Pool Toys, which in turn create the Casey & Skatie item, which is essential for completing beach-related tasks. While seasoned players will know exactly where to find them, those just starting out may need a little guidance.

The following section will provide you with all the information you need to obtain a Butterfly.

Guide to making a Butterfly in Merge Mansion

You will receive a Butterfly directly as a drop from the Orange Flower (Level 6) in the Merge Mansion. Each such flower can drop two Butterflies (I) with a recharge time of 30 minutes.

Furthermore, these recharges cannot be stacked up, but you also have the option to speed up this process by spending gems, the game's premium currency. Subsequently, these Butterflies can be merged to level them up as per the mission's need.

The Merge stages are as follows:

Butterfly is needed to fuel Pool toys (Image via Play Games/YouTube)

Level 1 – Butterfly (I)

Level 2 – Butterfly (II)

Level 3 – Butterfly (III)

Level 4 – Butterfly (IV)

Level 5 – Butterfly (V)

Level 6 – Butterfly (VI)

Gamers can essentially utilize Butterfly (III), (V) and (VI) to fuel the Inflatable Dolphin alongside the Moths of other levels, which provides Casey & Skatie items as a drop.

How to get Orange Flower in the Merge Mansion?

Since the Orange Flowers are a source of the Butterfly in the Merge Mansion, you should also know where and how to obtain them. Large Seed Bag drops Orange Flower Seeds, and you must merge them multiple times to create an Orange Flower. The merge stages for the same are given below:

The flower seed can be merged several times to create Orange Flower (Image via Play Games/YouTube)

Level 1 – Orange Flower Seed

Level 2 – Orange Flower Seedling

Level 3 – Orange Flower Bud (I)

Level 4 – Orange Flower Bud (II)

Level 5 – Orange Flower Bud (III)

Level 6 – Orange Flower

Orange Flower drops a Butterfly only at level six. Additionally, you require these flowers for various tasks across the area. Thus, you must carefully plan out the use of these Orange Flowers.

Casey & Skatie event

Gamers can feed Moths and Butterflies to Pool Toys (Image via Play Games/YouTube)

Casey & Skatie is a story event in the popular puzzle game which opens after you have unlocked the Sign Fix task at the beach. Each instance of the Event is available for 72 hours. You essentially have to collect Event XP, and depending on your level, you will receive exclusive Pool Toys.

As previously mentioned, these toys are fueled by the Moths and Butterflies collective to get Casey & Skatie and the sign.

