How to get Canola in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of activities for the players to engage in. Among these, cooking attracts Dreamers the most by allowing them to prepare delicious cuisines using ingredients found across the map. There are over 400 recipes to choose from in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each one requiring a different set of items for preparation. While some of these ingredients can be difficult to locate, others, like Canola, are easy to acquire.

Even though this item is easily obtainable, you might struggle if you don't know where to look for it. As such, this article will cover everything you need to know about acquiring Canola in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to acquire Canola in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Forest of Valor (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Midnight Mug Gaming)

Canola is a simple ingredient to acquire, as it can be purchased for 164 Star Coins from the Goofy's Stalls at Ancient's Landing and Forest of Valor. While Ancient's Landing is immediately accessible after installing the "A Rift in Time" DLC, Forest of Valor, on the other hand, will require 3,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Once you enter one of these locations, look for a Goofy's Stall and repair it by talking to Scrooge.

Repairing the stall will allow you to purchase various ingredients, including Canola. Alternatively, you can also buy its seeds for 25 Star Coins and sow them in the ground for 35 minutes. Water the crop three times and harvest the yield once the fully grown Canola pops out of the soil.

How to use Canola in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fish 'n' Chips (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Greymane Gaming)

Once you have acquired Canola from Goofy's Stall, you can use it as an ingredient in various recipes such as:

1) Beignets (Four-star recipe)

Canola (x1)

Wheat (x1)

Egg (x1)

Sugarcane (x1)

2) Braised Bamboo Shoots (Four-star recipe)

Bamboo (x1)

Canola (x1)

Soya (x1)

Ginger (x1)

3) Fish 'n' Chips (Four-star recipe)

Any Fish (x1)

Wheat (x1)

Canola (x1)

Potato (x1)

4) French Fries (Two-star recipe)

Canola (x1)

Potato (x1)

5) Kronk's Spinach Puffs

Spinach (x1)

Cheese (x1)

Canola (x1)

6) Latkes (Four-star recipe)

Onion (x1)

Potato (x1)

Canola (x1)

Egg (x1)

7) Lo-Fries (Three-star recipe)

Flute Root (x1)

Yam (x1)

Canola (x1)

8) Makrout (Four-star recipe)

Wheat (x1)

Canola (x1)

Dates (x1)

Cinnamon (x1)

You can also sell Canola to earn 109 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 59 lost Energy.

