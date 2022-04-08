How to get the Canto Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Datacards are scattered around the galaxy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but the Canto Datacard can be easily missed in the later episodes.

If players plan on collecting all 19 cards within the game, they'll eventually need to make their way to the Canto Bight casino town.

Canto Bight was a sprawling casino-based city from Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. It witnessed the scenes in which Finn and Rose had to make their way to an arms dealer and continue the arc that they had set up.

In this case, players can use any character that they need to complete the task of finding the Datacard.

Obtaining the Canto Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Head to the alley to find the Datacard. (Image via YouTube/JayShockBlast)

To find the Canto Datacard, players need to load into Episode VIII within LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

If players have the free mode unlocked, they can always just make their way directly to Canto Bight. The spawn point will start just outside the city on the landing ship. From there, players will need to search for the correct alley.

Steps to find the Canto Datacard:

Load into the Canto Bight casino town and head towards the main entrance.

Move forward and follow the main path to the left until you reach the rounded corner.

There is a door that leads to a small plaza. There, players can find a chest with a Kyber Brick.

If the Canto Bight Boys attack, then players are in the right place.

The Datacard is located in a corner on the balcony, but it must be scaled.

Players will need a Grapple Hook to latch onto the orange studs placed around the walls.

Drop down after reaching the final one and claim the card.

That's all players will need to get the Canto Datacard. They can then continue to collect the 18 remaining cards.

What are Datacards used for in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Like Kyber Bricks and many other items in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Datacards are a form of collectible currency. There are only 19, which is even less than the total locations in the game.

Datacards are used to unlock menu cheats. They can be combined with studs to get the menu cheats that players need, and there is one card for each cheat.

It can take some time to find them all. However, for players who like cheats, it is worth the effort.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh