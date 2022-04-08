How to get the Niima Outpost Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a massive game made up of a billion tiny bricks. Hidden behind every nook and cranny are thousands of weird secrets and alternate gameplay modes, and the datacards are just one piece.

Datacards unlock alternate game modes, some are funny jokes and others have huge gameplay advantages. There are 19 hidden throughout the various levels, one of which can be found on Jakku's Niima Outpost.

The Niima Outpost Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's Niima Outpost is the junkyard area in which Rey starts her journey in Episode VII. Players can find its lone data card in a derelict cylindrical ship in the area.

From the starting area, players will need to head down over the sand dunes to find the large cylindrical ship. It sticks out of the side of the dune and should be fairly hard to miss.

Once players get close to it, they'll need to climb or grapple up to the top, where they'll find a hole. Just jump down into the hole and the card will be immediately available.

Datacards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The nineteen data cards can be used, along with millions of studs, to purchase menu cheats that can radically change the game. Players will need to find all of them to see all of the game's content.

Data cards can be used to unlock multipliers, which will ensure that players can pick up as many studs as possible. Grabbing these multipliers will make it much easier to buy out all the other cheats.

Players can get companions and friendly creatures through the data card unlock. Gonk Droids can follow the player as pets, as can Episode VIII's porgs. The player can even transform the entire crowd of NPCs into Gonk droids.

Visual and auditory changes can also be equipped. Players can get Television Mode, Hologram Mode, or Retro Mode, all of which completely change the visuals. Comedy Weapons and Rainbow Effects change the visuals of blasters and explosions. There's even a mode that turns lightsabers into baguettes.

Data cards are hidden throughout the levels, and all nineteen of them can be achieved through Free Play mode. Some of them will require specific abilities that can only be accessed by specific characters.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets players mix up the game and play it their way. The weird stuff is only available to those who seek out the data cards, but that's part of the adventure.

