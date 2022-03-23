How to get more characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a game with a ton of content and things to do, but for many players, the main goal of the game is to collect all of its unique characters. There are tons of powerful and interesting characters to collect in the game, from rogue swordsmen and divine priestesses, to lazy bards and playful demolitionists.

The wide roster of the game is part of what makes it so popular, and obtaining all of these characters can be tough without spending any money. There are still plenty of ways to grab these characters though, and fans can find out how to get them here.

How to get characters in Genshin Impact

There are plenty of ways to get characters in Genshin Impact, ranging from simple to complicated, and fans will want to make sure they take advantage of all of them.

As the game is focused on teams of four, players will want to have as many characters as possible to take on difficult content like the game's Spiral Abyss and complete tough puzzles in the overworld. Luckily, many of the ways to obtain characters are quick and easy, and fans can find them here.

1) Wishing

Wishing is the most obvious way to get more characters in Genshin, and it is the quickest and easiest way to boost up a small roster. However, wishes take precious currency to do, be it in the form of Intertwined and Acquaint Fates or Primogems. These items aren't easily earned, and many players will want to save them up to get more valuable characters for their accounts. Still, a single 10 pull has the chance to provide at least one new character for a player to use.

2) Update events

// We'll also get a free Xingqiu once we finish the event!

Every other update since the game's release has had an event where players can get the opportunity to unlock one free 4-star character. For example, the 2.6 update's event will give players the opportunity to get a free copy of Xingqiu.

Previous events have given fans the choice between several characters, including a variety of Liyue 4-stars. It seems like gamers will have the chance to get free 4-star characters pretty often through this method.

3) Paimon's Bargains

Starglitter Exchange for April. Also somewhat noteworthy, the daily hoyolab login rewards for April are the exact same as in March.

Every month, fans get the opportunity to select between two 4-star characters in the Paimon's Bargains shop. These characters cost Starglitter, which can be obtained by getting duplicates of characters while wishing.

These 4-stars range from incredibly useful, like Xingqiu, to marginally beneficial, like Amber. Still, it's a great way to fill out a roster and is a guaranteed way to get a character that fans have been waiting for.

4) Permanent events

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice has begun!



Complete Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss Challenge to win "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro)!



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers:The Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice has begun!Complete Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss Challenge to win "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro)! Dear Travelers:The Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice has begun!Complete Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss Challenge to win "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro)!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/r3f8Bf02X4

Players will always have the opportunity to pick up two free 4-star characters thanks to these ongoing events in Genshin Impact.

The People's Choice event grants a free Xiangling upon clearing the third floor of the Spiral Abyss, which is an amazing addition to any team. The Baptism of Song event will grant gamers a copy of Barbara, who is a great early game healer and can provide players with tons of sustain in battle.

Genshin Impact offers players tons of different ways to get characters, and creating the perfect team is much easier when all of them are used.

