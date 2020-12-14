How to get Chrono's Katana and Motorbike in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire has emerged as one of the leading titles of the battle royale genre. The year has been good for the game as it was named the Mobile Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2020. It recently also surpassed 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube, which is a testament to its popularity.

The developers of the renowned battle royale title have collaborated with several famous figures and celebrities. They recently announced one of their most significant collaborations around a week ago with the footballing giant Cristiano Ronaldo. For which, a campaign titled "Operation Chrono" has also been kicked off.

Multiple new events and features have been announced as a part of this collaboration. Some of them have already been added to the game. Players can obtain various exclusive in-game items for free from these events, while for some of them, they'd have to spend the in-game currency – diamonds.

A Chrono wheel has been introduced in the game, where players have a chance to get "Motor Bike – Cyber Bounty Hunter" and "Katana - Cyber Bounty Hunter."

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the users can attain the rewards from the Chrono Wheel event.

Obtaining Chrono's Katana and Motorbike from Chrono Wheel in Free Fire

Chrono Wheel

The event provides players with a total of eight rewards, including the two grand prizes. The players will have to spin once to draw a reward from the prize wheel. While the first spin is free, they will have to spend 40 diamonds for every subsequent one.

Unlike the faded wheel, the prizes will not be removed from the pool and can be drawn multiple times except for the Grand Prize.

However, players have bad luck protection at every 10th draw, which will provide them with one Grand Prize. However, this will reset once the users get one of them. Hence, they are guaranteed to obtain both the items in 20 spins or less, translating to 800 diamonds or fewer.

Follow the steps given below to obtain Chrono's Katana and Motorbike.

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click the calendar icon on the right side of the screen, and tap on the news tab.

Press on the Go To button.

Step 2: Select the Chrono Wheel option and click the "Go To" button.

Step 3: Tap on the button to spin once.

