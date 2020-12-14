Create
List of all Free Fire characters after the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo's Chrono character

List of all Free Fire characters (Image via Free Fire/website)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 14 Dec 2020, 12:23 IST
Feature
Free Fire provides its players with plenty of character choices. Except Nulla and Primis, each has a unique in-game ability that aids players to triumph on the virtual battleground. The developers usually introduce new characters with every update.

A few days ago, Garena Free Fire unveiled a partnership with renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. As a result, a character based on the football star has been added into the game.

After the addition of the in-game persona of Juventus talisman, Garena Free Fire currently features 35 characters.

Most of the characters in Free Fire can be obtained from the in-game store by spending the currencies, while some of them are only available in a particular event.

This article lists all the characters in the game after the addition of Chrono.

All the characters in Free Fire 

Here is a list of all the characters in Free Fire after the addition of Chrono.

#1 A124

A124
Ability - Thrill of Battle

In-game description - A124 is a robot mode with modern technology.

#2 Alok

Alok
Ability - Drop the Beat

In-game description - Alok is a world famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

#3 Alvaro

Alvaro
Ability - Art of Demolition

In-game description - Alvaro is a wild but skilled demolitionist.

#4 Andrew

Andrew
Ability - Armor Specialist

In-game description - Andrew was once a police officer.

#5 Antonio

Antonio
Ability - Gangster's Spirit

In-game description - Antonio was an orphan who grew up to be a gangster.

#6 Caroline

Caroline
Ability - Agility

In-game description - A schoolgirl from an extremely wealthy family.

#7 Chrono

Chrono
Ability - Time Turner

In-game description - Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

#8 Clu

Clu
Ability - Tracing Steps

In-game description - Clu is a modern day private detective.

#9 Dasha

Dasha
Ability - Partying On

In-game description - Dasha is a prankster and rebel.

#10 Ford

Ford
Ability - Iron Will

In-game description - Ford is trained at sea and extremely tough.

#11 Hayato

Hayato
Ability - Bushido

In-game description - Hayato is a legendary Samurai.

#12 Jai

Jai
Ability - Raging Reload

In-game descriptionJai is a decorated SWAT commander.

#13 Joseph

Joseph
Ability - Nutty Movement

In-game descriptionJoseph is a well-known physicist, but he is also a player.

#14 Jota

Jota
Ability - Sustained Raids

In-game descriptionJota is a parkour expert and stuntman.

#15 K

K
Ability - Master of All

In-game descriptionK is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.

#16 Kapella

Kapella
Ability - Healing Song

In-game descriptionKapella is a popular pop singer and star.

#17 Kelly

Kelly
Ability - Dash

In-game description - Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.

#18 Kla

Kla
Ability - Muay Thai

In-game descriptionKla is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner.

#19 Laura

Laura
Ability - Sharp Shooter

In-game descriptionLaura is an outstanding special agent.

#20 Luqueta

Luqueta
Ability - Hat Trick

In-game descriptionLuqueta is an up and rising soccer star.

#21 Maxim

Maxim
Ability - Gluttony

In-game descriptionMaxim is a competitive eater.

#22 Miguel

Miguel
Ability - Crazy Slayer

In-game descriptionMiguel is the commander of a section in the special forces.

#23 Misha

Misha
Ability - Afterburner

In-game descriptionMisha is an extremely talented racer.

#24 Moco

Moco
Ability - Hacker's Eye

In-game descriptionMoco is an outstanding hacker

#25 Nikita

Nikita
Ability - Firearms Expert

In-game descriptionNikita works as a professional bodyguard.

#26 Notora

Notora
Ability - Racer's Blessing

In-game descriptionNotora is a tomboyish motorcycle gang member.

#27 Nulla

Nulla
In-game descriptionNobody knows how she got onto Bermuda, except that she was here before everyone else. Extremely good at adapting to the environment, she is like a chameleon that survives and thrives.

#28 Olivia

Olivia
Ability - Healing Touch

In-game description - Chief Nurse of a renowned Hospital.

#29 Paloma

Paloma
Ability - Arms-dealing

In-game descriptionPaloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld.

#30 Primis

Primis
In-game descriptionNobody knows how he got onto Bermuda, except that he was here before everyone else. Extremely good at adapting to the environment, he is like a chameleon that survives and thrives.

#31 Rafael

Rafael
Ability - Dead Silent

In-game description - Rafael is a deadly killer.

#32 Shani

Shani
Ability - Gear Recycle

In-game descriptionShani is an engineer who works at a junkyard.

#33 Steffie

Steffie
Ability - Painted Refuge

In-game descriptionSteffie is a pro graffiti artist.

#34 Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh
Ability - Limelight

In-game descriptionWolfrahh is a game streamer and esports player.

#35 Wukong

Wukong
Ability - Camouflage

In-game descriptionMonkey King is Here!

Published 14 Dec 2020, 12:23 IST
Garena Free Fire
