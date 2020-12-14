List of all Free Fire characters after the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo's Chrono character

Free Fire provides its players with plenty of character choices. Except Nulla and Primis, each has a unique in-game ability that aids players to triumph on the virtual battleground. The developers usually introduce new characters with every update.
A few days ago, Garena Free Fire unveiled a partnership with renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. As a result, a character based on the football star has been added into the game.
After the addition of the in-game persona of Juventus talisman, Garena Free Fire currently features 35 characters.
Most of the characters in Free Fire can be obtained from the in-game store by spending the currencies, while some of them are only available in a particular event.
This article lists all the characters in the game after the addition of Chrono.
All the characters in Free Fire
Here is a list of all the characters in Free Fire after the addition of Chrono.
#1 A124
Ability - Thrill of Battle
In-game description - A124 is a robot mode with modern technology.
#2 Alok
Ability - Drop the Beat
In-game description - Alok is a world famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.
#3 Alvaro
Ability - Art of Demolition
In-game description - Alvaro is a wild but skilled demolitionist.
#4 Andrew
Ability - Armor Specialist
In-game description - Andrew was once a police officer.
#5 Antonio
Ability - Gangster's Spirit
In-game description - Antonio was an orphan who grew up to be a gangster.
#6 Caroline
Ability - Agility
In-game description - A schoolgirl from an extremely wealthy family.
#7 Chrono
Ability - Time Turner
In-game description - Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.
#8 Clu
Ability - Tracing Steps
In-game description - Clu is a modern day private detective.
#9 Dasha
Ability - Partying On
In-game description - Dasha is a prankster and rebel.
#10 Ford
Ability - Iron Will
In-game description - Ford is trained at sea and extremely tough.
#11 Hayato
Ability - Bushido
In-game description - Hayato is a legendary Samurai.
#12 Jai
Ability - Raging Reload
In-game description - Jai is a decorated SWAT commander.
#13 Joseph
Ability - Nutty Movement
In-game description - Joseph is a well-known physicist, but he is also a player.
#14 Jota
Ability - Sustained Raids
In-game description - Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.
#15 K
Ability - Master of All
In-game description - K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.
#16 Kapella
Ability - Healing Song
In-game description - Kapella is a popular pop singer and star.
#17 Kelly
Ability - Dash
In-game description - Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.
#18 Kla
Ability - Muay Thai
In-game description - Kla is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner.
#19 Laura
Ability - Sharp Shooter
In-game description - Laura is an outstanding special agent.
#20 Luqueta
Ability - Hat Trick
In-game description - Luqueta is an up and rising soccer star.
#21 Maxim
Ability - Gluttony
In-game description - Maxim is a competitive eater.
#22 Miguel
Ability - Crazy Slayer
In-game description - Miguel is the commander of a section in the special forces.
#23 Misha
Ability - Afterburner
In-game description - Misha is an extremely talented racer.
#24 Moco
Ability - Hacker's Eye
In-game description - Moco is an outstanding hacker
#25 Nikita
Ability - Firearms Expert
In-game description - Nikita works as a professional bodyguard.
#26 Notora
Ability - Racer's Blessing
In-game description - Notora is a tomboyish motorcycle gang member.
#27 Nulla
In-game description - Nobody knows how she got onto Bermuda, except that she was here before everyone else. Extremely good at adapting to the environment, she is like a chameleon that survives and thrives.
#28 Olivia
Ability - Healing Touch
In-game description - Chief Nurse of a renowned Hospital.
#29 Paloma
Ability - Arms-dealing
In-game description - Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld.
#30 Primis
In-game description - Nobody knows how he got onto Bermuda, except that he was here before everyone else. Extremely good at adapting to the environment, he is like a chameleon that survives and thrives.
#31 Rafael
Ability - Dead Silent
In-game description - Rafael is a deadly killer.
#32 Shani
Ability - Gear Recycle
In-game description - Shani is an engineer who works at a junkyard.
#33 Steffie
Ability - Painted Refuge
In-game description - Steffie is a pro graffiti artist.
#34 Wolfrahh
Ability - Limelight
In-game description - Wolfrahh is a game streamer and esports player.
#35 Wukong
Ability - Camouflage
In-game description - Monkey King is Here!
#35 Wukong

Ability - Camouflage

In-game description - Monkey King is Here!