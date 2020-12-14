Operation Chrono event in Free Fire: Free login rewards revealed

Garena Free Fire has witnessed a massive surge and achieved incredible numbers. It has created a space for itself in the battle royale genre and recently crossed the 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube, underlining its popularity.

A few days back, Free Fire announced a global partnership with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. A new character based on the Portuguese footballer was added to the game. The campaign, titled Operation Chrono, is set around this collaboration.

As a part of this spectacle, several events have been announced. Users can also obtain multiple in-game items for free.

Free login rewards for Free Fire’s Operation Chrono revealed

It provides players an opportunity to avail of a free machete skin, called the Cyber Blade, just by logging in. They can follow these steps to procure it on 19th December:

Step 1: Players have to open Free Fire on the above date and press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the main menu's right side.

Press the Calendar Icon

Step 2: They can tap the Operation Chrono tab and click the ‘Free Machete Skin On 19/12’ section.

Tap the Operation Chrono tab

Step 3: Users should then click the ‘Go To’ option and then click the ‘Special Login Reward’ icon, as shown in the picture below,

Click the Special Login Reward icon

Step 4: The would then have to press the ‘Claim’ button to obtain the reward.

Here are some of the other free rewards:

Free rewards from Operation Chrono in Free Fire

Cyber Bounty Chaser (Obtain it from the Chrono Bounty)

MP5 - Cyber Bounty Hunter (Specifics of it are yet to be revealed)

Cyber Bounty Backpack (The players will obtain backpack when Portal charges reaches 100%)

Apart from it, here are all the other events present:

Complete Chrono's Missions (13th December to 25th December)

Chrono's Bounty: Infinite Gacha (13th December to 25th December)

After Match Drop (13th December to 25th December)

Play Vending Machine in-game (13th December to 25th December)

New Mode: Cosmic Racer (13th December to 25th December)

Check-In daily (15th December to 25th December)

Chrono's Treasure: Finite Gacha (19th December to 25th December)

Redeem Perm Gun skin (19th December to 25th December)

New Mode: The Chosen One (19th December to 25th December)

Join community event for official merchandise (19th December to 25th December)

After match Drop (19th December)

