Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Operation Chrono event in Free Fire: Free login rewards revealed

The Operation Chrono event was recently added to the game(Image via Free Fire)
The Operation Chrono event was recently added to the game(Image via Free Fire)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 14 Dec 2020, 00:06 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Garena Free Fire has witnessed a massive surge and achieved incredible numbers. It has created a space for itself in the battle royale genre and recently crossed the 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube, underlining its popularity.

A few days back, Free Fire announced a global partnership with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. A new character based on the Portuguese footballer was added to the game. The campaign, titled Operation Chrono, is set around this collaboration. 

As a part of this spectacle, several events have been announced. Users can also obtain multiple in-game items for free.

Also read: Operation Chrono Activity in Free Fire: Events, missions, bounty, and other details revealed

Free login rewards for Free Fire’s Operation Chrono revealed

It provides players an opportunity to avail of a free machete skin, called the Cyber Blade, just by logging in. They can follow these steps to procure it on 19th December:

Step 1: Players have to open Free Fire on the above date and press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the main menu's right side.

Press the Calendar Icon
Press the Calendar Icon

Step 2: They can tap the Operation Chrono tab and click the ‘Free Machete Skin On 19/12’ section.

Advertisement
Tap the Operation Chrono tab
Tap the Operation Chrono tab

Step 3: Users should then click the ‘Go To’ option and then click the ‘Special Login Reward’ icon, as shown in the picture below,

Click the Special Login Reward icon
Click the Special Login Reward icon

Step 4: The would then have to press the ‘Claim’ button to obtain the reward.

Here are some of the other free rewards:

Free rewards from Operation Chrono in Free Fire
Free rewards from Operation Chrono in Free Fire
Advertisement
  • Cyber Bounty Chaser (Obtain it from the Chrono Bounty)
  • MP5 - Cyber Bounty Hunter (Specifics of it are yet to be revealed)
  • Cyber Bounty Backpack (The players will obtain backpack when Portal charges reaches 100%)

Apart from it, here are all the other events present: 

  • Complete Chrono's Missions (13th December to 25th December)
  • Chrono's Bounty: Infinite Gacha (13th December to 25th December)
  • After Match Drop (13th December to 25th December)
  • Play Vending Machine in-game (13th December to 25th December)
  • New Mode: Cosmic Racer (13th December to 25th December)
  • Check-In daily (15th December to 25th December)
  • Chrono's Treasure: Finite Gacha (19th December to 25th December)
  • Redeem Perm Gun skin (19th December to 25th December)
  • New Mode: The Chosen One (19th December to 25th December)
  • Join community event for official merchandise (19th December to 25th December)
  • After match Drop (19th December)

Also read: How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop in India: Step-by-step guide

Published 14 Dec 2020, 00:05 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी