Operation Chrono Activity in Free Fire: Events, missions, bounty, and other details revealed

The battle royale genre has seen an incredible rise on the mobile platform. Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular options amongst the players. Moreover, to increase the reach of the game, the developers have collaborated with several famous personalities.

A few days ago, Garena had announced one of their biggest collaborations with Cristiano Ronaldo and named him the game's global ambassador. His in-game persona "Chrono" has been added as well.

Apart from this, the developers have also planned several events for Operation Chrono, which will keep the players engaged and provide them with numerous rewards.

Events, missions, and more of Operation Chrono in Free Fire

Timeline of Operation Chrono in Free Fire

Several things have been announced for the users to try. Currently, the following have been revealed:

Complete Chrono’s Missions (13th December to 25th December)

Chrono Missions in Free Fire

During the period of the event, players can complete various missions to earn – Master Emblem, Nightmare Emblem, Time Crystal, and Portal Charge.

Chrono’s Bounty: Infinite Gacha (13th December to 25th December)

Chrono Bounty in Free Fire

In Chrono’s Bounty, users can obtain various items for free. According to the rules of the events, there are two types of bounties – Normal and Advanced (will unlock when Portal charges to 100%).

An unlimited number of draws can be made in the Normal Bounty, while draws in the Advanced Bounty are limited.

After Match Drop (13th December to 25th December)

After Match Drop in Free Fire

Apart from the missions, users can also attain the "Time Crystal" in the After Match Drop.

Play Vending Machine in-game (13th December to 25th December)

Vending Machines (Image via Free Fire/YouTube)

Vending Machines have been added to Garena Free Fire. Users can click here to read to know more about it.

New Mode: Cosmic Racer (13th December to 25th December)

A new mode has also made its way into the game. It features 15 duo teams that spawn on the Cosmic Craft, a futuristic bike. The users can check out the following video to know more about the mode in Free Fire:

According to the calendar, the following events will be added soon:

Check-in daily (15th December to 25th December)

(15th December to 25th December) Chrono’s Treasure – Finite Gacha (19th December to 25th December)

(19th December to 25th December) Redeem Perm Gun skin (19th December to 25th December)

(19th December to 25th December) New Mode: The Chosen One (19th December to 25th December)

(19th December to 25th December) Join community event for official merchandise (19th December to 25th December)

(19th December to 25th December) Login Reward (19th December)

(19th December) After Match Drop (19th December)

