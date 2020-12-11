Operation Chrono vending machines in Free Fire: All you need to know

In the last few years, Free Fire has emerged as one of the best mobile games of the battle royale genre. The game has managed to establish its own identity in the stacked BR genre, courtesy of its unique in-game features, including the characters with special abilities.

On 7th December, the developers of Free Fire unveiled a massive collaboration with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. As part of this collaboration, Chrono, an all-new character, will make its way into the game with Operation Chrono.

Another feature that is set to be introduced in Operation Chrono is the vending machines.

All you need to know about vending machines in Free Fire

Vending machines are one of the exclusive in-game additions that will come with Operation Chrono and will be available from 13th December to 25th December.

When the feature is introduced in the game on the 13th, players will be able to stack up the tokens required for the vending machines in-game. They can then use these tokens to obtain firearms, ammunition, gloo walls, and more on the battleground.

However, it is crucial to note that the tokens cannot be carried over to the next game and have to be used in the same match. Players will also be able to redeem a permanent parachute skin by collecting five tokens.

It will be quite fascinating to see how well players receive this new in-game feature in Free Fire.

Apart from this, players have an opportunity to avail various exclusive in-game rewards via multiple events like:

