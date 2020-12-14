Sultan Proslo vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire's player base seems to be expanding every day because of the immersive battle royale experience that the game provides and the regular updates that its developers release. As a result, it has also witnessed unprecedented popularity in the spheres of streaming and content creation.

Sultan Proslo is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world and has millions of followers on his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Nobru is an equally popular YouTuber, who also happens to be a professional Free Fire player.

This article compares the stats of the two YouTubers in Free Fire.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has played 840 squad games and has won on 290 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 34.52%. He has bagged 2103 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The popular YouTuber has 26 Booyahs in 101 duo matches, making his win rate 25.74%. With a K/D ratio of 4.12, he has 309 frags in this mode.

Sultan Proslo has also played 564 solo games and has emerged victorious in 58 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.28%. He has notched up 1515 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.99 in these matches.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has played 21 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 5 victories to his name, at a win rate of 23.80%. He has amassed 18 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.13.

The content creator has also played 5 duo matches and has secured a single victory, making his win rate 20%. He has 8 kills with a K/D ratio of 2 in this mode.

Sultan Proslo has played 11 solo matches but is yet to secure a win in the mode. He has registered 17 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.55.

Here is his latest video:

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nobru’s Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has played 8980 squad matches and has 1972 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 21.95%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has bagged 22307 kills in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Free Fire pro has played 2467 matches and has emerged victorious in 376 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.24%. He has 7738 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Nobru has won 696 of the 4609 solo games he has played, maintaining a win rate of 15.10%. He has notched up 18465 kills at K/D ratio of 4.72 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Nobru has played 8 squad matches and has accumulated 16 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.

The eSport athlete has also played 190 duo matches and has secured 21 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.05%. He has killed 753 enemies in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.46.

Nobru has played 161 solo matches and has won on 23 occasions, making his win rate 14.28%. He has amassed 672 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.87 in this mode.

Here is one of his recent streams:

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Sultan Proslo and Nobru have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Sultan Proslo is ahead in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. However, when it comes to the solo mode, Nobru has the edge on both fronts.

In the ranked duo and squad matches, Sultan Proslo has a higher win rate while Nobru has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the ranked solo mode, Nobru has relatively better stats than Sultan Proslo.

