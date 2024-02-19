How to get the Clash of Clans Lunar Dragon King skin for free?

Supercell released a Dragon Festival event that has introduced a Hero skin for every COC Hero, including the Clash of Clans Lunar Dragon King skin for the Barbarian King. Prized at $9.99, this skin has been unveiled recently and will be available in the in-game shop for over the next 10 days. As the name suggests, the skin is themed around Azure Dragons, a mythical Chinese entity, and features an azure color scheme, dragon wings, a watery sword, and a dragon head.

Supercell has themed the ongoing Dragon Festival event in Clash of Clans around Azure Dragons to celebrate the Lunar New Year since this Lunar Year calendar's zodiac sign is the same. Moreover, the event features a time-limited currency, Dragon Medals, a medium to purchase another Hero skin, Dragon Warden.

While buying a skin with real money is not something everyone might prefer, this article will discuss possible methods by which you can obtain the new Clash of Clans Lunar Dragon King skin without spending a penny.

Clash of Clans Lunar Dragon King skin explored

1) Collect Play Points on the Google Play Store

Collect Play Points (Image via Google Play Store)

The Google Play Store is one of the most reliable mediums to get freebies in any title, and Clash of Clans is no exception. Apart from offering different applications to install, this digital store also assigns tasks to users that must be completed within a certain number of days. When finished, the store rewards users with Play Points, in-app tokens that can be cashed out or redeemed with an item in any title.

These designated tasks often include installing an application and using it for a few days. Eventually, users must write a review about the application based on their experience. However, stay cautious while finishing such tasks, as some applications that the Google Play Store asks to install can be addictive or contain money wagering.

2) COC content creator's contests

Expand Tweet

As a promotion, developers often provide content creators with in-game items to conduct giveaways. Such offers were recently made by COC content creators like Clash Ninja and Kenny Jo on their X accounts. They offered a free Clash of Clans Dragon Champion skin and Dragon Queen skin, respectively.

Although no such giveaway has been announced for the Clash of Clans Lunar Dragon King skin, you can watch out for the same, as it's likely that any COC creator can announce it.

To win freebies in such giveaways, you only need to retweet the creator's post offering the free item, like, and comment on it. By completing these easy steps, you can win a free exclusive item, such as the Clash of Clans Lunar Dragon King skin.